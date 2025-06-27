Lead Environment Artist
MachineGames is looking for a new Lead Environment Artist join our studio!
In this role you will be working in close collaboration with our Art Director and our other Leads to help bringing our visions to life and create amazing worlds that the players can enjoy for many years to come.
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have been in some type of leadership position before where you have had people in direct report to your position and acted as a go-to person for your department.
You enjoy overseeing the bigger picture of your field, but you still possess a keen eye for details and finding the little things that will make a great impact to our products.
As a person we think you see yourself as a reliable and structured personality that thoroughly enjoys motivating team members and help them on their path to become the best artists they can possibly be.
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 30 minutes north of the capital Stockholm. It has a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent onsite position, with the possibility to work in a hybrid setting, starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you are not an EU citizen and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Assume supervisory responsibility for your team, and the well-being, performance, and development of its members.
Ensure through continuous review and feedback that the artistic and technical quality of your team's output meets our quality standards and aligns with the art direction and creative vision of our project(s).
Coordinate and collaborate with other teams and production stakeholders to make efficient use of your team's skills and resources, delegating tasks and projects as needed for the team as a whole to remain productive.
Ensure that efficient workflow standards and pipelines are clearly defined, communicated, and adhered to within your team.
Be a champion and first point of contact for your team for cross-discipline questions and collaboration.
Be a strong creative leader within your discipline, keeping up with industry developments, and encouraging - through strategic initiatives and your own behavior - artistic and professional growth within your team.
Qualifications
Proven experience within a lead role throughout a whole AAA development cycle, successfully leading others towards a common goal.
A strong portfolio covering all aspects of environment art
Expert 3d modeling and texturing skills
A knowledge of PBR systems with a focus on material definition, readability, and convincing surface detail
Experience with game level production, with a heavy focus on layout, composition, and visual hierarchy.
A track record of exploring new trends and innovations within the discipline of environment art and applying them to work.
Excellent communication skills both verbally and written in English.
CV in English.
