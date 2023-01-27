Lead Engineer within Battery technology
Etteplan Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-01-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etteplan Sweden AB i Västerås
, Köping
, Uppsala
, Salem
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
For a long and strategically important assignment at one of our international customers Etteplan is looking for a Lead Engineer within Battery Module development.
Skill development and exciting assignments in all glory - but at Etteplan, community and collegial unison is just as important. With us the ceiling is high and you get to be who you are. Differences is something we embrace as we know that they enrich and contribute to new perspectives.
Your work assignments
You will belong to one of Etteplan's offices in Stockholm, Västerås or Gothenburg. The assignment itself can be performed on remote basis, and some travel is required. In your role, you will to a high extent cooperate with our team in Battery Technology, located in the Stockholm/Uppsala area.
On a daily basis you will:
Lead a team of module engineers for the design, validation, and homologation of battery packs.
Own the module design and lead the technical risk assessment and mitigation activities, including requirements reviews, DFMEA, Simulation and testing.
Work closely with Engineering service providers, Component suppliers, and Line Integrators to optimize Design for Manufacturing.
Work closely with Cell and Application Engineering and Sales teams to ensure customer requirements are met
Work closely in a cross-functional team with members from Process, Quality, Supply Chain, and Operations Departments to support flawless production launch
Your profile
Master of Science
5+ years of relevant and proven experience in the field of electrification, battery or ESS
Our offer
With us, you get a job that is meaningful. At Etteplan, we are lucky enough to work on interesting and important projects that contribute to the benefit of society and to creating a safe and secure society. Many people benefit and enjoy the development projects that we are involved in - and it is something that we know our employees are proud of. Apply today and make a difference with us!
Read more about what it's like to work at Etteplan and meet your future colleagues here: https://www.etteplan.com/sv/karriar/traffa-dina-kollegor
Etteplan - engineering with a difference Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etteplan Sweden AB
(org.nr 556526-0592) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Etteplan Jobbnummer
7385798