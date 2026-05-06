Lead Engineer needed in Huskvarna
Perido AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-05-06
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Jönköping
, Tidaholm
, Eksjö
, Falköping
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eller i hela Sverige
Are you motivated by driving complex development projects forward and ensuring everything comes together seamlessly? Do you enjoy coordinating cross-functional teams and creating structure in dynamic environments? Then this could be the opportunity you've been looking for.
About the position
We are now looking for a Lead Engineer for our client, a global leader in innovative solutions for outdoor and construction needs. You will be working from the office based in Huskvarna.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will be a key player within the R&D organization, responsible for planning, coordinating, and following up on development activities. You will work closely with multiple departments, including Testing and Electronics/Software, ensuring that all deliveries meet defined specifications. The organization is characterized by strong technical expertise, collaboration, and a clear focus on quality and innovation.
Your tasks
Plan and coordinate R&D activities
Ensure deliveries from Testing and Electronics/Software departments
Manage and follow up on technical specifications
Coordinate and align with all project functions
Ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and with the expected functionality and quality
Your characteristics
You are a structured and proactive leader who thrives in a collaborative environment. With strong communication skills, you can align stakeholders and drive progress even in complex situations. You take ownership, are solution-oriented, and have the ability to balance both details and the bigger picture.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Experience as a people leader
Strong skills in time and budget planning
Experience in industrializing products with complex mechanical and electrical components
Strong communication skills in English
Meritorious:
Experience with Teamcenter
Experience with Catia V5 (optional)
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2027-04-30. Start 2026-05-11.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
Responsible recruiter: charlotte.crowley@perido.se
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35823 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35823". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/ Jobbnummer
9895984