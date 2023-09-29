Lead Engineer in the automation area
Job description
Are you a curious and driven innovator, eager to understand and solve our user needs? Our client is now looking for a Lead Engineer in the automation area. Welcome to this truly exciting role, where your open mind, structure and passion for problem solving builds our common success!
Responsibilities
In a team of electrical designers, PLC, HMI, embedded and test engineers, you lead the research and development activities. You're technically responsible for our Automation and Connectivity system lifecycle, and together with the team you gradually improve our systems with user centric innovations to keep our market leading position.
Your tasks include:
Working closely together with product management to understand the user and stakeholder needs.
Identifying and leading required research & technology studies.
Exploring and defining technical requirements.
Coordinating the team development activities with packaging work tasks, defining competence requirements, estimating tasks and assure the overall quality to fulfill the defined requirements.
Supporting in documenting and industrializing the solutions.
Engaging the team and contributing to solving complex challenges together with our experienced service engineers.
On top of this, you represent our department in common technical development activities across the company. You're motivated by listening to and breaking down users' needs into technical solutions in our global industry and you see some travel as a natural channel for that success.
Qualifications
We're looking for an innovative engineer with strong technical understanding. You hold an engineering degree, or equivalent practical experience to show for and have several years of experience in product development - preferably in a global manufacturing company. You also have a strong understanding of the Electrical and Automation domain and you're proficient in project management. As we're a global organization, excellent English skills, both written and verbal, is required.
Your personality contributes to our success! You're goal-oriented and lead people proactively and confidently through inclusive communication and an inspiring manner. You establish networks that lead to successful collaborations and thrive in a setting where you get to share both knowledge and team spirit. Your passion for technology and innovation is something we take for granted, and we believe you enjoy both solving complex problems and explaining your findings to others.
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward.
