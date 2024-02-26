Lead Engineer for Instrument Panel
2024-02-26
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Within AFRY, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM's, startup companies and system suppliers (Tier 1). We operate all over the world; mainly in Sweden, China, Brazil, US and UK.
As a Lead Engineer within Automotive, you will be responsible for leading the design and development of instrument panels for our next-generation vehicles. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, customers and other designers, to create instrument panels that not only meet functional requirements but also set new standards for aesthetics and user experience.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the development of instrument panels from concept to production.
Create solutions that prioritize ergonomics, aesthetics, and functionality.
Collaborate with engineering teams to ensure the feasibility and manufacturability of designs.
Mentor and provide guidance to junior designers.
Manage development projects and ensure deliveries according to time plan.
Present design solutions to stakeholders for feedback and approval.
Qualifications
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Mechanical engineering or equivalent work experience 5+ years of experience in automotive instrument panel development.
Strong understanding of automotive design principles, materials, and manufacturing processes.
Proficiency in CATIA.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Effective communication and presentation skills.
If you are a passionate and experienced Lead Engineer looking to make your mark in the automotive industry, welcome with your application!
The last application date is March 22nd, but we evaluate applications continuously and the position may be filled before the final application date.
Additional Information
You will work in interesting areas and environments with varying tasks. Your development is central and we will try to find the assignment that suits you and your development. You will belong to a successful global company and work together with inspiring and committed employees. We see each employee as an important piece of the puzzle in our joint success and work actively to create a developing and pleasant work environment through personal leadership. Above all, we have fun together!
Contact information
Section Manager Per Axel Olsson: peraxel.ohlsson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
