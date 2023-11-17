Lead Engineer for eCommerce - (Node.JS)
Company Description
The brands in the H&M Group are on an exciting journey to creating the next best solutions for our customers. We are building new ecommerce solutions which are fit for purpose for each of the brand with their needs and a new identity which will empower the growth and create new meaningful relationships with customers. This also gives us an opportunity to embrace and implement a completely new and modern architecture on cloud using the MACH principles. We want to foster an environment where we work as a team to create the best solutions, develop each other and learn new technologies and have fun. Being close to the business gives us an edge to understand the needs of our customer better.
Job Description
We are currently in the process of recruiting a Lead Engineer to be part of our team supporting our Portfolio Brands unit. The person will be working as a Lead Engineer for our ecommerce solution. In this role, you will play an instrumental part in enhancing our organization's staff by providing necessary capabilities and support and will be working on our e-commerce websites and systems for our brands.
As a Lead Engineer within the Portfolio Brands unit, you will work on driving the development and evolution of our e-commerce websites and solutions (both in-house and external ones). Joining as a Lead Engineer you can expect to work on driving the development and solutioning of our existing and new implementations and keep a close eye on the performance. Your contributions will essentially empower our Portfolio Brands Team to ensure efficient delivery of high-quality products. Some of your responsibilities will include:
Drive the development and implementation of existing and new solutions that are supporting our Portfolio brands.
Provide mentorship to other members of the team and collaborate with different teams within H&M and external partners.
Work closely with architects in order to define and refine the best principles and ways of working for existing and new systems.
Work closely with frontend and backend developers, designers, and other stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of front-end and back-end components.
Create proper documentation for existing and new systems.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent.
At least 5 years of professional experience in a similar role.
Extensive experience and deep knowledge on node.js, next.js, node packaging lifecycle and versioning principles and solutions.
Experience with microservices, API implementation and API principles.
Provide technical leadership and guidance to the development team by ensuring best practices and that coding standards are followed.
Being a team player. Our landscape consists of several different teams and systems that only with strong collaboration we can make wonders happen.
Prior experience on Azure cloud platform and on the Azure devops pipelines.
Knowledge on sourcing tools -git- and project tracking software like Jira and Confluence.
Experience on Docker and on Azure Cosmos DB.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose issues and propose effective solutions.
Engineering expertise on performance and integration best practices.
Nice to have:
Knowledge of e-commerce domain
Additional Information
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations.
At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 31st of December. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Khrystyna Hranda at khrystyna.hranda@hm.com
