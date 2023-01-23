Lead Engineer Electrical, Special Vehicles, Defense
2023-01-23
You now have a great opportunity to join the Special Vehicles Engineering Team, which are dedicated to developing low volume solutions and specific customized offers for Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty ranges (FH, FM, FMX). We take an active part in making Volvo Trucks the world leader in sustainable transport solutions and we need you to join our team and contribute to our challenging assignments.
We work with low volume development tasks from first sketch to full industrialization, but also with development of demo-trucks and staggered introduction of new technologies such as e-mobility, alternative fuels, automation and connectivity. In addition, we develop specific solutions for Volvo Defense providing transport solutions for military & civil defense operations.
Volvo have delivered trucks to the Swedish army since 1928 and we are today delivering transport solutions for the defense and civil protection segment. The products are based on the commercial operation and offers a high degree of communality. We will now reinforce the Special Vehicles team in order to support this segment even further. The defense business is tender driven and the relation and understanding with the customer is crucial.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are a team with a cross functional mix of experienced people from different areas, chassis, cab, geometrical architecture, electrical wiring, and software. Within the department we also have chief project managers and vehicle architects, which means we can take on really challenging development tasks together.
Our culture is based on trust, accountability, business mindset and we all share the same belief that everything is possible if we do it together.
Our way of working is lean and we continuously develop and implement innovative ways of working to secure high performance in time to market, quality, and reduced development costs for all our products.
Role Description
You will be part of a team responsible for the electrical engineering activities within Special Vehicles Engineering. As a core member in our team, we offer you to work in a collaborative atmosphere and a culture of can-do-attitude. For this position the main responsibilities are:
Lead and take part of the electrical design activities from concept to industrialization for Special Vehicles products and deliver technical solutions agreed with our customers
Lead development tasks in cooperation with both internal experts and external partners
Drive the technical dialogue with engineering, manufacturing, purchasing, suppliers, partners and most importantly our customers
Develop and share acquired competence and provide technical advice
Contribute in continuous improvement activities regarding way of working, business development, innovation and together build the team spirit
Education, Experience, Knowledge and Skills
For success in this role, we expect you to have:
University degree in Electrical Engineering or similar technical field of study
Work experience in relevant field for a minimum of 7 years
Extensive knowledge of design engineering work within the electrical area of trucks, or similar areas within the automotive sector
Extensive experience with harness design tools such as Saber is needed in order to be efficient in this role. Also experience from 3D-tools like Creo or Catia is valuable
Previous experience from Defense sector or Governmental sales is seen as a key attribute, and experience from Volvo AB is favorable
You are curious and thrive to take the lead with courage and integrity and feel comfortable working autonomously. You have ability to build trust and to manage networking across the engineering-, manufacturing-, purchasing and sales and marketing organizations.
We find that well balanced teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and our overall efficiency. We are therefore actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, among others.
If you have an open mindset to new innovative ways of working and get energized by working close to the customer and constantly evolving to meet their needs, you might be our next colleague.
Are we a perfect match?
We promise you some truly exciting technical challenges and the opportunity to join a team of skilled colleagues. We are eager to learn from you and you will get fantastic opportunities to learn and develop with us. So, if you are a person who is flexible, who sees challenges as something positive and is ready to act? Then we hope to hear from you.
Curious and have some questions?
Please send me a mail and we could meet up over a cup of coffee to discuss further.
Hiring Manager - Robert Aztor, Group Manager Special Vehicles Engineering, robert.aztor@volvo.com
All applications will be reviewed from the 15th August due to the Swedish summer vacation period. Please do not expect any communication earlier that this. We look forward to receiving your application!
