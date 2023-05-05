Lead Engineer Door Complete
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be a part of Cab Body team and together develop future cab bodies for the Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty ranges FH, FM and FMX? As Lead Engineer Door Complete at Cab Body group, at Cab engineering department, you will be a key contributor to the success of our customers. You will have colleagues around the world, all passionate about trucks and engineering solutions. Cab Body team are the ones who develop new and premium cab bodies for our future trucks, covering advanced engineering, concept studies and detailed development work and up to product launch. Once the product is in the hands of our customers, we continue to take full responsibility for our components as true product owners by monitoring the product performance out on the roads.
Cab Body team are responsible for the BIW (Body in White), Door complete (DIW & components), Roof hatch, Luggage lid, Glass & Sealants and Surface Treatment. We have both in-house development, and cooperation with external suppliers, and we are always seeking to deliver customers future needs today. We aspire to have the most skilled and engaged employees in the industry. Cab Body team is now looking for a Lead Engineer Door Complete.
Tasks and Responsibilities
You are responsible for door structures, from early pre-studies through to the different design phases in projects
You will lead a team of door engineers and a cross functional team to develop and deliver fully verified technical solutions fulfilling product QDCFS (Quality, Delivery, Cost, Features, Sustainability)
You will participate in a global network of door engineers and be part of the development of roadmaps and other strategies as well as proposing and executing the Advanced Engineering studies needed to support them
You are responsible for technical drawings to define the product
Profile and Qualifications
Minimum 10 years of experience in BIW/DIW CAD design from trucks or cars, with at least 5 years working with concept and feasibility
Experience working with other door components and door system is an advantage
Excellent skills in Catia V5 surface design
Good knowledge in Kola or similar PDM (Product Data Management) Systems
Leadership experience
Good knowledge in written and spoken English
M.Sc. degree in engineering or equivalent professional experience
If you are the right candidate, please don't hesitate to submit your application.
Hiring manager- Lena Almqvist Mogren, Group Manager Cab Body, lena.almqvist@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7738640