Lead Engineer Bess Aftermarket At Volvo Energy
2024-12-26
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
The team - Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology
Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology is a function within Volvo Energy that works with second life applications of vehicle battery packs, monitoring and data analytics, optimization of remaining useful life, battery safety and new offerings for stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team as Lead Engineer - BESS Aftermarket Engineering.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
The Lead Engineer for BESS Aftermarket Engineering will oversee the technical support maintenance, and enhancement of Battery Energy Storage Systems post-deployment. You will act as a technical support expert for BESS installations, addressing and resolving complex issues.
In this role, you will take part in developing and implementing maintenance strategies to ensure system reliability and performance and to analyze performance data to recommend and implement upgrades and optimizations.
You will also act to support field diagnosis of customer issue in the event of high severity underlying problems impacting system performance or availability.
Furthermore, you will also take the role as the technical lead for liaison with third-party commissioning and maintenance engineers, ensuring optimal performance of BESS installations, and driving continuous improvement initiatives. You will lead and mentor a team of engineers in the Aftermarket Engineering department and coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless support and service delivery.
Responsibilities will also include:
Customer Interaction
• Serve as the primary technical contact for customers, ensuring high levels of satisfaction.
• Conduct site visits and inspections to assess system performance and address customer concerns.
Documentation and Reporting
• Maintain detailed records of maintenance activities, system performance, and customer interactions.
• Review the Product Technical Documentation & deliver Training for User, Commissioning & Maintenance Procedures interacting with third party providers as needed
• Prepare and present technical reports and updates to senior management.
Compliance and Safety
• Ensure all activities comply with industry standards, regulations, and safety protocols.
• Promote a culture of safety and adherence to best practices within the team.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
Qualifications likely required to be successful
• Several years of experience in BESS or related fields.
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
• Strong technical knowledge of BESS technologies and systems.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Effective communication and leadership abilities.
• Proficiency in relevant software and tools.
Experience with aftermarket engineering and customer support, knowledge of industry standards and regulatory requirements and certification in project management or relevant technical certifications is an advantage.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
