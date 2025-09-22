Lead Engineer
2025-09-22
Our Mission
Our Mission is to be the innovation market leader through sustainable and user-centric solutions for light construction equipment and related service offers. While complementing our R&D operations with engineering resources in digitalization, electrification and autonomous systems we also need to further develop our mechanical engineering capabilities
Your Mission
Your mission is to significantly contribute to the success of our product development operation through technical leadership, collaboration and customer centric engineering.
You will lead a team of 2 - 5 engineers representing mechatronics, mechanical, NVH, testing and verification engineering competencies. You report functionally to the R&D manager Light Compaction in Jonsered.
Your Responsibilities as Lead Engineer
Technical lead for product development projects and special assignments
Drive concept development
Secure that the technical development is done structured and with clear responsibilities in the team.
Assignments will be within both advanced engineering as well as product development going for industrialization.
Proactively contribute to technology and innovation roadmaps
Coach and develop your project team.
Collaborate closely with the Light Compaction Engineering Hub in Bulgaria as well as with other parts of our global organization
Development
At Husqvarna Construction, you'll find an international, inclusive, and diverse environment with plenty of opportunities for personal and professional growth. We believe our differences are our strengths, and we live a culture based on three pillars: We're Bold, We're Dedicated, and We Care.
Location: This position is based in Jonsered. At Husqvarna we use an hybrid working model with at least 50% in office.
Your Technical Skills
Senior experience from machine engineering including e.g. rotating parts and mechatronics.
Senior experience from concept design.
Several years of experience from mechanical design engineering
Experienced in leading teams to deliver an agreed content timely.
You are trained in structured engineering processes such as concept development, iterative design, platform and module engineering, 6sigma, value engineering, etc.
Experience from lean and agile product development
MSc, BSc in engineering and >5 years of relevant experience.
Knowledge in Catia is a plus.
Your Personal Profile
You are a true global collaborator and enjoy coaching fellow engineers with your senior engineering competence.
Able to quickly build up a personal network of sustainable relations within and outside the organization.
Objective focused with a positive driving and collaborative attitude
Creative, innovative and visionary with good analytical skills and the ability to structure the work
Enjoys to be hands-on in our engineering workshops when assembling and testing your products
What we offer
We offer a creative and inspiring engineering environment with the freedom and resources to innovate at work. We combine the advantages of small independent empowered product teams with the benefits of being part of the global Husqvarna Group with the access to state of the art technologies. You will be part of a fantastic team.
Our office is located next to the creative environment of "Jonsereds Fabriker" with the nature reserve just outside the door. A setting which invites both for adventures as well as recreational lunch breaks.
The Application
If you are ready to seize this opportunity and contribute to our journey of excellence don't hesitate to apply now! We apply ongoing selection. Please note that applications are not accepted via email due to GDPR regulations.
For more questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager Karl Elmestrand, R&D Manager at karl.elmestrand@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
Husqvarna Construction Division is a leading global manufacturer of innovative equipment and diamond tools within the light construction industry. Our portfolio includes machines, solutions, services and diamond tools made for professionals who work with hard materials like concrete and stone to shape urban environments of tomorrow. We sell and service our products worldwide in more than 100 countries, net sales in 2024: SEK 7,8 billion and approximately 2,500 employees
