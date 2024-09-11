Lead Engineer - Mechanical Component
2024-09-11
Company
Arabelle Solutions offers a broad portfolio of turbine island technologies and services that are used in more than a third of nuclear power plants globally - helping customers across the world deliver reliable power as they transition to a lower-carbon future. The Arabelle steam turbine is the most advanced of its kind and the company provides turbine island lifecycle support solutions for all nuclear reactor types - improving power output, reducing environmental footprint, and lowering operational cost. Arabelle Solutions has around 3,300 employees across 16 countries and is a subsidiary of EDF Group.
At Arabelle Solutions, we're proud to design services and solutions that are generating power not just for today and tomorrow but for generations to come. You'll work alongside passionate bright minds. We offer a broad range of opportunities for those eager to build tomorrow's world. We believe a supportive culture is key to reach common goals. Diversity and an inclusive mindset makes us and our business stronger. www.arabellesolutions.com
Position
The steam turbine core service engineering team in Norrköping, Sweden is a one-stop shop for the engineering services on nuclear equipment to support outages, parts, repairs and upgrades dedicated to the Nordics region. We leverage technical support from global teams whenever required to provide speedy & qualitative response to our customers.
In this role you will primarily work within the parts business. As parts engineer you will produce the technical documentation needed for manufacturing, documentation and testing of spare parts for the nuclear turbines.
Interest and skills in drawings, manufacturing methods, materials and quality regulations is important in this role. You partner both with the Arabelle Solutions engineering community and the broader internal team with representatives mainly from sales, parts fulfillment, quality and sourcing.
You can also be assigned to coordinate technical turbine related questions from the site teams or from the customers and answer on time and technically correct based on company standards and fleet experience, searching for support within the local- or global team where needed.
It is desired that the candidate has the ability and will to from time-to-time travel to customer sites for meetings or on site engineering support during an ongoing outage.
Roles and Responsibilities
Leads by example in EHS, Compliance and Quality
Provision of technical- and quality documentation needed for spare parts manufacturing and testing
Disposition of technical questions related to nuclear steam turbine plants, by your own or in cooperation with Arabelle Solutions engineering community
Resolve a broad array of technical questions related to nuclear steam turbine equipment from customers or Arabelle Solutions' site teams
Collaborate with sales, parts fulfillment, quality and other engineering teams to provide technical support and guidance
Understand the service vision and process and ensure service goals for a product or business are met
Profile
Qualifications
Likely to have a Bachelor- or Masters degree in mechanical engineering,
or equivalent learning through experience
Experience of Steam Turbines and associated systems designs and operations
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English
Ability to understand and assess a broad array of technical questions
Demonstrated ability to analyze and resolve problems
Ability to externally represent the company and engineering community in a proper way
