Lead Engineer - Java
Klarna Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-19
On our path to becoming the world's favorite way to shop, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent network, accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. We're in search of global talent eager to embrace our atmosphere and defy their own expectations.
Klarna strives to become the world's favourite way to buy, and you can contribute to reaching this goal! We are looking to hire great people, who are passionate about using their talents to generate success. Software Development is no exception! We are currently looking to grow our Software Engineering teams to satisfy the company's ever increasing need for developing next-generation products that improve our consumers and merchants experiences.
Klarna's software engineers develop the next-generation products that change how our consumers and merchants interact with each other. Our products handle our customers money and information at massive scale, and extend well beyond online payments. We need our engineers to understand our customers, display leadership qualities and be enthusiastic to take on new problems across the full-stack as we continue to push technology forward.
Klarna is looking for ambitious people with significant drive! You should be passionate about your job and enjoy a fast paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Klarna to the next level thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to produce best work results! At Klarna we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent.
What you will do
Work on a specific problem space critical to Klarna's current needs with opportunities to switch teams as you and our fast-paced business grow and evolve
Bring fresh ideas from all areas, including information retrieval, large-scale system design, data storage/processing, security, artificial intelligence, UI design and mobile development
Develop as a professional in an entrepreneurial organisation that provides opportunity to work with your areas of interest
Use state of the art technology to solve real problems for our customers at a massive scale, design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve, you own the full life-cycle of your code - you write it, you own it!
Share your knowledge and help the team evolve best practices
Work in small autonomous teams with short release cycles
You should have
Extensive experience one or more general purpose programming languages
Consistent track record of planning & executing projects involving multiple teams and complex requirements
Track record of making decisions for technical tradeoffs
Is able to identify key gaps in product offerings and functionality that improves cost, efficiency, revenue and customer experience
Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English
You might also have
Bachelor's degree (or higher) in Computer Science or a related discipline
Experience with one or more general purpose programming languages including but not limited to: Java, JavaScript/NodeJS
Interest and ability to learn other coding languages as needed
Experience in Architecting and building system on one of the major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc) or with on-premise installations like Xen, KVM or similar
How to apply
Send over a CV and cover letter in English.
What we offer:
Diversity & Community
With our diversity of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, we can create, innovate, and disrupt like no other. Diversity is part of who we are, and essential to our success.
Ownership & Impact
Here, every voice matters. We're organized into hundreds of small teams, each run like a start-up, focused on their own problem-space.
Trust & Collaboration
Successes and failures are won together at Klarna in a melting pot of teams. Win, lose, and learn, we're on this path together.
If you love what you do, you should love where you do it. We appreciate that everyone's different and has their own preferences of where and how to work. We genuinely believe in the power of regular face-to-face interactions in building close connections with our teams, but we also strongly believe people can work effectively remotely. This means that combining both is the key to success.
At Klarna, You can choose between working from the office, remotely within your employment country, or even outside of it for up to 20 working days per year. Flex it up!
Challenges & Rewards
We take a very Swedish approach to benefits. Support for parents, health and wellness perks-we've got you covered.
About Klarna
Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com
It is our commitment that every qualified person will be evaluated according to skills regardless of age, gender, identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. Please refrain from including your picture and age with the application.
