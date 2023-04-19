Lead Engineer - Hvac
Titanx Engine Cooling AB / Elektronikjobb / Sölvesborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Sölvesborg
2023-04-19
, Bromölla
, Karlshamn
, Olofström
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Titanx Engine Cooling AB i Sölvesborg
, Göteborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Lead Engineer in HVAC
About the company
TitanX is a global partner to commercial vehicle manufacturers for heat transfer. Our mission is to provide innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the effort for greener transport.
On the road to a more sustainable future, with the support of TataAutoComp Systems, our owner, we are expanding our thermal management product portfolio to bring innovative solutions for cleaner and electrical transport. In parallel, we bring our performing heat transfer technology to other segments such as off-road and industrial applications. At TitanX every team member is relied upon to make a difference, contribute with innovative ideas, and add value to the company. Our decision paths are short; we act with speed and own the outcome. We are one global team and achieve better results together.
About the position
Lead HVAC Design Project for Truck OEMs for all project phases :
(design conception, project acquisition, design & development, design & product validation, and Serial production launch).
Supervise Project team with Design Engineers, CFD & FEM Analysts, Quality Engineers
Create and validate Design Failure Modes and Effects Analysis ( DFMEA ), Compliance Matrix, Design Validation & Product Validation plans and keep them up to date during all project phases
Represent TitanX in Technical information exchange between TitanX & Customers, Suppliers, 3rd party test laboratories and TitanX Manufacturing plants
Main tasks and responsibilities
Responsible for Project acquisition and submitting HVAC Concept as per customer Vehicle packaging data and requirements.
Developing HVAC prototypes and testing as per CFD results to meet customer requirements.
Plastic Parts Design, Development & Supplier Interactions.
Preparation and execution of project review & CFT meetings to meet customer timeline.
Design reviews with CFT team at Concept/Design Stage
Coordination with prototype, testing, quality & manufacturing team to streamline new change implementation and to find out system related concerns & resolve the same.
Coordination with Testing Department for DVP tests
Coordination with Testing Department for DVP tests
Take ownership of project documentation like BOM, project timeline, Design review, DFMEA, TGR / TGW, DVP Execution, specification, risk analysis etc.
Authority
Lead Project team with Design Engineers, CFD & FEA Analysts and Quality Engineers
Your competence profile
Bachelor of Engineering ( 4 Year Degree ) in Mechanical Engineering
15+ Years of Experience in Automotive HVAC Design
Ability to communicate ( written & spoken ) in English with Engineers from TitanX's Global Customer base
Personnel profile
Team player - ability to work with people from different national and cultural backgrounds
Detail oriented but also with skills to keep the overall company objective in mind while planning and executing work activities
Ability to work hands on with HVAC units to gain insight into product / design specific advantages and disadvantages
What we offer:
We describe our work environment as international, empowering, multicultural, quick, and dynamic. We encourage international mobility within the TitanX group. Our mid-size and global perimeter require involvement and exposure from us all. A place where you can make a difference.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Titanx Engine Cooling AB
(org.nr 556080-1937) Arbetsplats
TitanX Engine Cooling AB Jobbnummer
7679324