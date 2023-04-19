Lead Engineer - Hvac

We are now looking for a Lead Engineer in HVAC

About the company

TitanX is a global partner to commercial vehicle manufacturers for heat transfer. Our mission is to provide innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the effort for greener transport.

On the road to a more sustainable future, with the support of TataAutoComp Systems, our owner, we are expanding our thermal management product portfolio to bring innovative solutions for cleaner and electrical transport. In parallel, we bring our performing heat transfer technology to other segments such as off-road and industrial applications. At TitanX every team member is relied upon to make a difference, contribute with innovative ideas, and add value to the company. Our decision paths are short; we act with speed and own the outcome. We are one global team and achieve better results together.

About the position

Lead HVAC Design Project for Truck OEMs for all project phases :

(design conception, project acquisition, design & development, design & product validation, and Serial production launch).

Supervise Project team with Design Engineers, CFD & FEM Analysts, Quality Engineers

Create and validate Design Failure Modes and Effects Analysis ( DFMEA ), Compliance Matrix, Design Validation & Product Validation plans and keep them up to date during all project phases

Represent TitanX in Technical information exchange between TitanX & Customers, Suppliers, 3rd party test laboratories and TitanX Manufacturing plants

Main tasks and responsibilities

Responsible for Project acquisition and submitting HVAC Concept as per customer Vehicle packaging data and requirements.

Developing HVAC prototypes and testing as per CFD results to meet customer requirements.

Plastic Parts Design, Development & Supplier Interactions.

Preparation and execution of project review & CFT meetings to meet customer timeline.

Design reviews with CFT team at Concept/Design Stage

Coordination with prototype, testing, quality & manufacturing team to streamline new change implementation and to find out system related concerns & resolve the same.

Coordination with Testing Department for DVP tests

Take ownership of project documentation like BOM, project timeline, Design review, DFMEA, TGR / TGW, DVP Execution, specification, risk analysis etc.

Authority

Lead Project team with Design Engineers, CFD & FEA Analysts and Quality Engineers

Your competence profile

Bachelor of Engineering ( 4 Year Degree ) in Mechanical Engineering

15+ Years of Experience in Automotive HVAC Design

Ability to communicate ( written & spoken ) in English with Engineers from TitanX's Global Customer base

Personnel profile

Team player - ability to work with people from different national and cultural backgrounds

Detail oriented but also with skills to keep the overall company objective in mind while planning and executing work activities

Ability to work hands on with HVAC units to gain insight into product / design specific advantages and disadvantages

What we offer:

We describe our work environment as international, empowering, multicultural, quick, and dynamic. We encourage international mobility within the TitanX group. Our mid-size and global perimeter require involvement and exposure from us all. A place where you can make a difference.

Welcome with your application!

