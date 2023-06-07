Lead Engineer - Electrical & Automation
2023-06-07
Are you a curious and driven innovator, eager to understand and solve our user needs? At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions and division Stationary Crushing and Screening, we're now looking for a Lead Engineer in the automation area. Welcome to this truly exciting role, where your open mind, structure and passion for problem solving builds our common success!
Your mission
In a team of electrical designers, PLC, HMI, embedded and test engineers, you lead the research and development activities. You're technically responsible for our Automation and Connectivity system lifecycle, and together with the team you gradually improve our systems with user centric innovations to keep our market leading position.
Your tasks include:
Working closely together with product management to understand the user and stakeholder needs.
Identifying and leading required research & technology studies.
Exploring and defining technical requirements.
Coordinating the team development activities with packaging work tasks, defining competence requirements, estimating tasks and assure the overall quality to fulfill the defined requirements.
Supporting in documenting and industrializing the solutions.
Engaging the team and contributing to solving complex challenges together with our experienced service engineers.
On top of this, you represent our department in common technical development activities across the company. You're motivated by listening to and breaking down users' needs into technical solutions in our global industry and you see some travel as a natural channel for that success.
Your home office is the division headquarters in Svedala - a fast and easy commute from surrounding cities, such as Malmö, Lund and Copenhagen, with our site located just across from the train station.
Who you are
We're looking for an innovative engineer with strong technical understanding. You hold an engineering degree, or equivalent practical experience to show for and have several years of experience in product development - preferably in a global manufacturing company. You also have a strong understanding of the Electrical and Automation domain and you're proficient in project management. As we're a global organization, excellent English skills, both written and verbal, is required
Your personality contributes to our success! You're goal-oriented and lead people proactively and confidently through inclusive communication and an inspiring manner. You establish networks that lead to successful collaborations and thrive in a setting where you get to share both knowledge and team spirit. Your passion for technology and innovation is something we take for granted, and we believe you enjoy both solving complex problems and explaining your findings to others.
About us
At Sandvik, we believe in pursuing work with passion, while also leaving room for family life and interests. For us it's clear that diversity of experience, perspective and background leads to a successful business environment. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
How to apply
We have ongoing selections and interviews in this recruitment, so please send your application as soon as possible and no later than June 21, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career, Job ID: R0055795.
Contact us
Do you want more information about this job? Please contact:
Mikael Lindberg, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 544 49 42
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)40 409 240
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)40 409 025
To learn about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Ulrika Gruffman
Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and safety. We hold world-leading positions in selected areas - tools and tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries; products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industrial heating. In 2018, the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and sales of 100 billion SEK in more than 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
