Lead Embedded Software Engineer @Electromobility
2022-12-15
Volvo Group is accelerating the journey towards sustainable transportation solutions for the future. One key technology area is Electromobility where we are growing rapidly and need to strengthen our team.
Are you a software engineer who wants to be part of the electromobility technology shift and contribute to create a sustainable and emission free future? Are you passionate about seeing your work come to life and contribute to the electromobility revolution? Then you are the one we are looking for!
Role and responsibilities
The department Electromobility is part of the product development organization of Volvo Group Trucks Technology in Gothenburg. Within the Electromobility department we work with design and development of electromobility systems and components such as energy storage, motor drives and charging solutions for Volvo group products. The organization develops and drives the Electromobility product portfolio for Trucks, Buses, Construction Equipment and Marine applications. Furthermore, we create opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group.
The Energy Storage System (ESS) Control is responsible for the multi-pack battery management software used in all Volvo Groups electric products. As a Lead software engineer, you will be developing in-house software to control batteries in multi pack systems with responsibility such as state of charge, battery connecting strategy and charging. Organizationally we belong to Electromobility, which was formed to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow.
In this position, you will be part of a prosperous organization, dedicated to forefront technology as well as being a great place to grow. You, together with the rest of the team, will play an important role to reach Volvo Group 's goal, of achieving 100% fossil free vehicles by 2040.
Teamwork and collaboration are the foundation of great products and an inclusive workplace. Therefore, we work in cross-functional teams of four to eight colleagues with complementary skills committed to a common purpose. Each team plans their work and delivers solutions together according to SAFe (Scaled agile framework) and Agile methods. The responsibility covers the full product life cycle, from design and software implementation to verification and maintenance in customer end products.
Who are you?
We are looking for a Lead embedded software engineer who is highly collaborative. You also value the customer's perspective and high expectations using Volvo's premium products in their daily business. Experience from the automotive industry, embedded systems or software development is necessary for this role. Knowledge within electric machines, charging system, testing and verification is also meritorious. There will be opportunities to become a specialist in one of the areas.
Understanding how to work in an agile organization is essential, we primarily work an office environment, but often test our functions in real vehicles.
In addition, we believe you have the following:
Master of Science in control systems, mechatronics, electrical engineering, signal processing, or engineering physics.
Strong aptitude in abstract thinking, system theoretic analysis, and model-based control design.
High proficiency in MATLAB and Simulink based modelling/analysis.
Minimum 2 years of experience with embedded software development.
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
As a person you are:
Communicative
Enthusiastic to engage, inspire and help others
A team player
Eager to learn
Innovative
What we can offer
We are offering you the opportunity to be part of the biggest technology shift in the transport industry in decades. Electromobility is rapidly changing the way we travel, commute and transport goods, and will play a major role in fighting environmental challenges of the future. By joining us, you will be able to contribute with your skills and knowledge. At the same time, we enjoy all the benefits of being part of a large global company.
Are you curious and have some questions? Call!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Karl Palmlin, Manager Energy Storage System Controls, karl.palmlin@volvo.com
