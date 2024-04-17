Lead Electrical Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group.
About the role:
As a Lead Electrical Engineer, you will play a key role in developing electrical hardware and electric motor drive systems. Collaborating in a dynamic environment, you'll work with skilled engineers and engage with internal and external partners. Bring your visionary thinking, enthusiasm, strong knowledge, effective communication skills to this role, and contributing to the development of different generation technologies in a team environment.
Your major responsibilities are the following:
• Supporting product owner within different projects in technical and process tasks.
• Providing Volvo Group with support and expertise within the competence area.
• Contributing to development work with suppliers and technology partners.
• Leading process planning with a strategic approach.
• Participating and providing process and technical results in product development projects.
• Evaluating technical solution and preparing technical requirement and documents.
• Collaborating and conducting test plan, time plan and supporting engineers within the team.
• Work cross functional with both internal and external suppliers.
• Coordinating cross-functional team to accomplish technical and process tasks.
To succeed in this role, it is essential to possess the following qualifications:
• Master's degree (M.Sc.) or higher in Power Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Automotive Engineering.
• A minimum of 8 years of experience in automotive product development.
• Proficiency in electric product development and design, particularly in electric motor drives and inverters.
• Knowledge of power electronics, electric drive system and Inverter.
• Proven expertise in developing technical requirements in collaboration with suppliers.
• Familiarity with automotive standards, requirements management tools, and process tools.
• Strong collaboration skills, with a willingness to engage in task development with colleagues.
• Familiarity with simulation tools.
• Fluency in spoken and written English.
The position title can be customized based on the candidate's personal competences.
More information
You will be working within Electric Motor Drive team (in Electromobility Department) which is managed by Emad Samadaei, Group Manager Electric Motor Drive.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site!
We are looking forward your application, no later than May 13th, 2024.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8767-42420822". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Dania Khairallah 031-66 00 00 Jobbnummer
8620398