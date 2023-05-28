Lead EHS & Security - Volvo Battery Mariestad
Transform with us!
The world is transforming to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is transforming accordingly, and we, the Volvo Group is taking the lead.
To meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines, the Volvo Group has initiated the process to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Sweden.
We will be able to build on a strong heritage and world-class competence in advanced, high-volume manufacturing, while having access to Sweden's rich supply of fossil free energy.
Scouting for talent
We are now starting to build the team. You will be one important contributor and a vital part of co-creating our workplace. We truly believe that we are better and stronger together as a team and including diverse perspectives in our ways of working is more fun and more powerful.
You will be a vital part of driving the transformation, you will explore and a lot of time out of the box.
We offer a dynamic and international work environment. A work environment where we help each other out, explore together, and constantly learn. An environment where you have a possibility to grow as a human and professionally.
Partnership is the new leadership, therefore we foresee us joining up with partners that brings a lot of competence but also shares the values of Volvo Group. Volvo stands for safety, quality, and environmental care, in combination with the culture we aspire for - customer success, trust, passion, change and performance.
The journey towards the worlds greatest and greenest battery cell production could be your journey!
We want to find a teamplayer with knowledge, experience, and engagement in sustainability with a focus on environment, health and safety as well as security. You will play a crucial job in shaping the prerequisites and living the behaviors to put the most sustainable cell manufacturing plant in place.
Examples of tasks along the way...
Make sure we comply with highest standards in the EHS areas , in construction and operations of the plant.
Influence us all to develop a mindset and a competence so that we all work in a sustainable way in every part of the process.
Integrate EHSS principles, policies and standards, including sustainable finance requirements
Take a lead in the environmental permit process - in cooperation make sure we optimize the process.
Secure compliance with laws and regulation in these areas
Cooperate with the rest of the organization to involve, learn and act together with the target to reach net Zero value chain, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable Supply Chain.
Drive projects of improvements and innovation.
Your competence...
A relevant University degree probably within Environmental & Sustainability science and/or Health&Safety area.
Experience working with EHS and security matters in manufacturing business, process industry etc.
Solid competence in environmental and H&S laws and framework for Sweden including working together with different authorities.
Leader behaviors such as trust, care and inclusion combined with creation of clarity and purpose and being authentic.
Communication and cooperation skills are key
Experience from the battery cell manufacturing business is a benefit.
As responsible in the EHS area in Volvo Battery, Mariestads operations you will be part of an exciting, groundbreaking greenfield project. The possibility to build something really sustainable in a fast-growing business.
Even if you don't tick all the boxes, don't hesitate to send in your application.
The most important part is you and your personality!
Looking forward to getting to know you!
If you have questions, do not hesitate to contact;
CPM, Mariestad Industrialization Program, Lars Langenius, lars.langenius@volvo.com
Environmental Director, Volvo Group, Björn Brovik, bjorn.brovik@volvo.com
People&Culture lead, Nina Werthén Öhman, nina.werthen.ohman@volvo.com
