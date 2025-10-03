Lead Developer Payment
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Lead Developer Payment - Driving the Future of Airline Payments
Are you someone who thrives being at the heart of product development and operations for SAS customer payment services across all channels? Do you have a talent for connecting the dots and making things happen? If so, our Lead Developer role in the Payment team might be the perfect fit for you!
As Lead Developer you will be responsible for the long-term strategy and planning of the tech stack and solution strategy within the Payment services. The role spans multiple teams and applies deep technical expertise to solve challenges and drive best practices, including the use of AI in development. The aim is to ensure that software delivery is fast, scalable and of high quality.
Challenges you will work on:
In this exciting and dynamic role, you will oversee the services for customer payments at SAS, to ensure a secure and reliable product offering, but also correct financial data for back office end to end processes.
You will tackle the intricate task of balancing development initiatives, security, tech and partner strategy for all external and internal services in the domain.
As the main point of contact in the team you will coordinate and collaborate with architects, stakeholders and partners in close cooperation with the domain product owner.
We believe you share our passion for payments and customer experience. In this dynamic, fast-evolving environment of digital transformation, your curiosity and enthusiasm to solve complex problems and inspire others will be invaluable.
The Team
Our team values collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. We support each other and thrive on creating a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone can succeed.
We are a central payment team that collaborates closely with stakeholders across various business units, identifying business challenges and opportunities.
We work with diverse payment projects, collaborate and contribute to ensure that we have a solid foundation for SAS to scale and realize full potential.
SAS is currently in a important phase, with the ambition to shift and grow our footprint and capability through partnership offshore in India. Travel to development teams at off shore centre is expected.
To be successful, we believe you have:
* Minimum 10 years of professional experience within software development and operations.
* Professional experience in software development and operations within the payment industry.
* Prior experience in a tech- or development lead role.
* Demonstrates a strong interest in technology and actively stays informed about emerging trends, tools, and research.
* Strong problem- solving skills and ability to handle complex development challenges.
* Strong written and verbal communication skills, with a proven ability to collaborate effectively across diverse teams and stakeholders.
* Strong team building & coaching skills, fostering cross-functional collaboration.
* Experienced in Agile methodologies, we use scrum and ceremonies.
* Participate hands-on in development when needed to support teams with solving complex technical challenges.
Elevate software quality by advocating best practices, conducting code reviews, and facilitating knowledge sharing.
* Extensive experience in modern programming languages such as Java, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
* CI/CD with strong focus on integration and deployment early and often.
* Monitoring and Observability with tools like Grafana, Kibana, Prometheus.
* Containerized applications on Docker and Kubernetes, infrastructure as Code.
* Architecture on top of microservices, micro frontends, cloud-native concepts, and asynchronous communication.
* Hands-on experience with any of cloud services (preferably Azure).
* Experience designing and integrating RESTful APIs.
* Familiarity with SQL and NOSQL databases like Cosmos DB and Postgres.
Additional Information
* Deadline for application: 24/10/2025. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Desired start date: As soon as possible
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
* This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
* To be eligible for this position you need an EU-work permit. Please note that we ask you to inform us if you currently have a valid EU-work permit.
A background check will be conducted at the final stage of this recruitment process, as this role is security classified. If you, are aware of any specific matters that may come up during this background check, we kindly ask you to be transparent about them during the recruitment process.
