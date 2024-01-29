Lead Developer
2024-01-29
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Lead Developer
Are you ready to collaborate with highly skilled and motivated colleagues who will challenge you to think innovatively and foster your professional and personal growth? If so, this could be your next exciting challenge! We are currently seeking a Lead Developer to join our dynamic Global Data Analytics team.
Your mission
As a member of the Global Data Analytics Team, your role is pivotal. Utilize your coding skills to support building solutions that meet the diverse needs across various business domains such as Marketing, Production, R&D, Finance, Supply Chain, Purchasing, etc.
Collaborate with your team members to develop data analytics solutions on our cutting-edge Data Analytics Platform, from initial stages with business stakeholders to final delivery.
Leveraging advanced data processing services and technologies on our platform, use your coding skills, experience, and creativity to craft innovative data analytics solutions.
Operating in an agile, fast-paced, and dynamic environment, collaborate closely with business and technical experts in an iterative and communicative fashion to achieve the common goal of delivering efficient solutions.
Your profile
To excel in this role, we expect you to have solid experience in data modeling, data analysis, T-SQL scripting, Microsoft Analysis Services (SSAS), DAX, and visualization (Power BI). Your passion for finding the right combination of data and technical tools should be evident.
Proven expertise in Data Warehouse, ETL, Tabular modeling, and Report design and development is a must. Your confidence in designing, planning, and building scalable analytics solutions, along with strong SQL Developer skills, is crucial.
Actively engage throughout the delivery lifecycle, including analyses, design, development, validation, and implementation of reports. Broad understanding of business processes and quick learning are key attributes.
In addition to your technical skills, your role will involve working closely with the Development Team Lead in:
* Ensuring all developers are following the guidelines and processes as set forth within our enterprise platform.
* Management of internal trainings for analytics developers.
* Working closely with our enterprise platform team and solution architects.
* Serving as the resident expert of development guidelines and architecture.
* Proposing suggestions/opportunities for architectural improvements to the enterprise platform team.
* Taking on a mentorship role for junior and senior developers, supporting with the onboarding of new analytics developers.
* Overall general responsibility to share and safeguard our architecture.
Strong analytical and administration skills, coupled with good verbal and written communication skills in English, are a requirement.
Location and travel
This position may be located in of these Epiroc IT Hubs - Örebro - Sweden; Garland - Texas USA; Prague - Czech Republic, depending on the candidate's current location. Local terms and conditions will apply based on the successful candidate's current location. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 20th of February. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the role, please contact hiring manager Prem Nair (Global IT Data Analytics Product & Delivery Manager), prem.nair@epiroc.com
For questions about the hiring process, please contact recruitment specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions Ersättning
