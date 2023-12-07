Lead Developer
At Trustly, we're passionate about simplifying the way people transfer, pay, and get refunded online. Our payment solutions serve merchants in various industries. This includes E-com, Financial Services, Gaming and Travel - linking the world's top brands with millions of consumers who expect security and convenience.
Our people are from all corners of the globe, and this we're proud of. We strongly believe that diversity is what helps us create solutions that are more inclusive. Making sure that we're constantly innovating. Our fast-growing team is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices across Europe and the Americas. Together, we are modernizing payments and the work you'll do here will make a lasting impact.
About the role:
As a Lead Developer you are a Senior Engineer within your stack and/or domain. You are an operative leader working hands-on with the development team. You are able to communicate clearly and negotiate productively. You influence the organization by being a challenger and you have an interest and understanding of the business aspect. As a Lead Developer you are expected to act as a role model and to always have Trustly's best interest at heart.
What you'll do:
Work alongside and support the team in designing, coding, testing and maintaining the services, systems and components within the team domain.
Drive and implement initiatives related to design and tooling within the team domain (non feature or product-driven initiatives).
Facilitate and drive discussions/meetings about technical improvements and solutions aiming to mitigate and remove technical impediments as well as enable future product development. Actively participate in tech and architecture forum(s) to ensure company wide alignment.
Ensure that the ongoing development projects meets the overall architectural goals and standards in collaboration with the architect team.
Support Product with high level estimates as well as input on technical feasibility and roadmap sequencing.
Strengthen the teams' autonomy when needed by coaching, identifying and closing knowledge gaps as well as take an active part in recruiting the right competence for the team.
Work closely with stakeholders to understand the business requirements and help translate these into technical requirements for the development team.
Be the point of contact for developers and other internal/external stakeholders in questions regarding system architecture and design within the district domain.
Mentor junior developers and onboard new team members; provide helpful feedback and ensure they adhere to documented software quality standards.
Who you are:
You have solid experience in software development
You are a good mentor & coach, with great communication skills.
You can multitask and are able to handle deliveries with the team in an agile way.
Good organisational skills, autonomy and proactivity.
Experience with Java, AWS, K8S, Docker, ArgoCD and GitHub.
Experience as team lead or similar.
Experience on designing distributed systems architectures and cloud services is a plus.
Experience with leading projects and/or working in the fintech industry or financial services in general is a plus. Så ansöker du
