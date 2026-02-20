Lead Data Engineer
Join Coor in Stockholm and grow into a Tech Lead role, helping structure and develop our Databricks and Azure data platform
Have you worked a few years with Databricks and feel ready to take the technical lead? Coor is building a modern Azure and Databricks platform, and we are now looking for a Data Engineer who wants to step inte technical ownership. A new Databricks environment is in place, and several large source systems, including finance and transaction platforms, are moving to SaaS, changing how data is structured, integrated, and delivered. Coor is now strengthening how we design, build, and structure our data platform.
This is the right role for you who enjoy hands-on engineering and want to take ownership of how things are built.
THE OPPORTUNITY
- This is an opportunity to grow into technical leadership in a supportive and engaged team. We offer you:
- To step into a role where your technical voice will be heard and valued
- The opportunity to grow alongside a platform that is still taking shape
- A team with strong collaboration, open discussions, and high engagement
- To influence how we structure and mature our Databricks environment from an early stage
YOUR CHALLENGE
In this role, you combine hands-on data engineering with growing technical leadership. You will spend a significant part of your time building solutions in Databricks, while also shaping how the team approaches design, structure, and quality. More concretely, you will:
- Design and build scalable data solutions in Azure and Databricks
- Develop and refine ETL/ELT pipelines, including near real-time data flows
- Contribute to architectural decisions together with architects and stakeholders
- Bring clarity to coding standards, branching strategies, and documentation
- Review code and promote consistency, quality, and maintainability
- Support sprint planning by helping break down and refine technical solutions before development starts
Beyond the day-to-day development work, you will also help structure how we apply Delta Lake, Unity Catalog, and Lakehouse principles in practice, ensuring that what we build is sustainable over time.
THE TEAM AND WORKPLACE
You will join Coor's Data & Analytics team, which consists of two main focus areas: business deliveries in Qlik and platform development within Azure and Databricks. You will work closely with our Analytics Architect as well as the engineers in the team. Many of us have worked together for a long time and there is a high level of trust across roles - discussions are open, ideas are welcomed, and technical topics are explored together before decisions are made.
We are based in our brand-new offices in Solna, where we meet three days a week in a hybrid setup based on the team's needs.
ABOUT YOU
You have worked hands on with Databricks for a few years and feel confident building solutions in the Azure data ecosystem. You are strong in SQL and comfortable using Python when needed. You have experience building data pipelines and working with data models, and you understand how data lakes and analytical data products are structured.
You may already have taken informal technical responsibility in your team (reviewing code, guiding discussions, or suggesting better ways of working) and now feel ready to formalize that role. You bring structure where needed and enjoy making technical decisions clear and understandable, both verbally and in documentation.
You are comfortable working in Swedish and English. Most importantly, you are motivated to grow into a technical lead role while helping the team build sustainable and scalable solutions.
About the position
-
Type of employment: Permanent
-
Scope of work: Full time
-
Working hours: Hybrid
-
Start date: TBD
-
Probationary period: 6 months
Additional information
If you have any questions, please contact: Mikaela Ströberg, mikaela.stroberg@adadigital.se
Coor is a leading provider of workplace services in the Nordics.
We are present at thousands of workplaces across the region, making us experts in smart, safe, and sustainable working life.
We take care of our customers' properties, cook food, clean, welcome guests, deliver mail, and design offices. In total, we offer more than 100 services as part of our mission - to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region.
