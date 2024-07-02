Lead Consultant
Join our dynamic Infrastructure & Operations team as a Lead Consultant/Business Relationship Manager. This role is pivotal in bridging the gap between IT and business stakeholders, ensuring that IT services align with the needs and objectives of the organization. With a blend of eye for business, technical expertise, and exceptional communication skills, you will be instrumental in driving our mission forward.
What you'll do:
As a Lead Consultant, your responsibilities will span across Business Relationship Management, Service Management, Technical Cross-Technology Skills, Communication and Collaboration, and Standards & Compliance. You will act as the main liaison between the IT organization and business team members and lead all aspects of the end-to-end delivery of IT services. The role holder needs to possess a deep understanding of a broad range of enterprise technologies, facilitate regular meetings with stakeholders and IT teams, and ensure compliance with standards such as ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR, HIPAA.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
ITIL certification or equivalent experience in service management best practices
*
Proven experience in business relationship management, service management, and technical leadership
*
Technical Certifications - any of the Infrastructure technologies
*
Superb communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills
*
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
*
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and effectively manage competing priorities
*
12+ years of experience
*
In-depth understanding of compliance standards and regulations such as ISO 27001, NIST, GDPR, HIPAA
*
Experience in Risk Management
Desirable skills/experience:
*
Deep understanding of cloud computing, networking, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications.
*
Cross' technology e2e thinking
*
Experience in driving innovation and process improvement in service delivery.
*
Project management certification or equivalent experience.
*
Experience in a regulated industry such as healthcare
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we are committed to disrupting an industry and changing lives. Our work has a direct impact on patients. We combine cutting-edge science with leading digital technology platforms and data. We dare to lead, applying our problem-solving mindset to identify and tackle opportunities across the whole enterprise. We're part of a global company that's investing in a bold digital strategy; to become a truly data-led enterprise that disrupts the entire industry. With investment behind us, there's no slowing us down. There's no better place to make a big impact.
Ready to make a difference? Apply today!
