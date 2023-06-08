Lead Chief Project Manager
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
The Volvo Group drives prosperity and transformation for a better future. The biggest technology shift in public transportation in decades is here. Through innovation, partnership and our sustainability commitments, we set the example in our industry. We are now looking for someone who wants to take on a key position in steering the industrialization of new technologies with us.
This is us, your new colleagues
At Group Truck Technology (GTT), we develop solutions in alignment with our mission to drive prosperity through sustainable transport solutions. As Heavy Duty Vehicle Range, we are a part of Project & Product Strategy Office with the responsibility to drive the industrialization and launch of Volvo Trucks and multibrand European range. We excel in program and project management involving all functions focusing on our customer success.
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others.
We are a team of passionate people, our belief is that teamwork and inspiring each other to think new is what makes us create value on a higher level. Empowerment, accountability, and simplicity are key principles that guide us in our daily work.
Located in Lundby Gothenburg, the Program Office team is in charge of detailed planning and cross functional execution of complex program. The position holder will directly report to the program office director.
This is how you could make an impact
The Lead Chief Project Manager is a challenging position in charge to secure the Volvo group cross functional deliveries (QDCF) for complex program and project(s). Core to the success in the role is a strong internal cooperation with the Engineering functions, GroupTruck Operations (GTO), Group Truck Purchasing (GTP) and Volvo Trucks brand.
Distinct responsibilities include:
Leading cross functional Volvo project team to deliver as per committed QDCCF contract
Reporting in Volvo governance up to executive management and leading alignment with all involved Volvo functions
Who are you?
We are looking for a experienced Project Manager, eager to engage in technology transformation towards fossil free.
Your leadership experience and approach will be integral to bring an innovative environment that enables engineers from all backgrounds to collaborate and deliver in the most efficient way.
To secure needs are supported it requires proactive, excellent stakeholder management skills, efficient communication and ability to interact and influence at all levels. You have a broad internal network and bring people together in a very quick and efficient way. You understand what information should be provided when and to whom internally/externally. You are a leader with strong drive and business mind set, a good listener, agile and structured, all at the same time.
Other important competencies for the position:
You have a a board technical knowledge, across several technical domains in the transportation industry. Experience in electromobility is a plus.
You have Proven capability of managing complex projects or programs with high business impact in multicultural environment
You know the business drivers and how strategies play out to guide actions.
You are creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful.
You build strong-identity teams with diverse skills and perspectives to achieve common goals.
You can make sense of complex and a high quantity of information.
You step up to address difficult issues, saying what needs to be said.
You know how to identify and mitigate risks early, even under ambiguous circumstances.
You have solid experience in integration with other project dependencies, usually exposed to more complex projects and business matters.
You are able to apply agile and waterfall approaches at an expert level. PMP certification is a plus.
You act as a mentor or coach for project managers.
You have a Master of Science or similar university degree.
Are we the perfect match?
Curious, and have some questions? Call us!
Stéphane Veyne, Vice President Heavy Duty Range PPSO, +46 (0) 73-902 71 20
