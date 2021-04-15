Lead Backend/Fullstack Developer - Babyshop Sthlm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Babyshop Sthlm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-15Our working atmosphereIn this position, you'll have the chance to work in a small team and close-knit environment where your voice is heard. This team is a group from various and diverse backgrounds, we don't have any hierarchy within the teams as everyone brings something different and has different experiences and knowledge.This position is perfect for you who likes the freedom to make critical technical changes without having to go through various checkpoints, you will see instant results and will be supported by your team to experiment and bring on new ideas. It is beneficial for this position if you have acted as lead, you might even be looking for a lead role, or taken on various projects independently.We don't care if you taught yourself, attended a boot camp, or have a Computer Science degree; we care that you know your stuff. This means you have superb software engineering fundamentals, produce thoughtfully designed code that is reliable and maintainable. This role will play a big part in developing our platform that instantly improves our way of gearing up modern families while making our planet a better place for the next generation.What's my day like?You would groom stories/tasks according to the team Definition of Ready and work on them by yourself or in the form of pair programming. You would make sure the tasks achieve the acceptance criteria Definition of Done. Where we stand we have the latest challenges on projects covering our search engine, one major project information system and mobile development and more using TypeScript, Node.js and GO and often tasks will also need some AWS experience as that's where we have our cloud formation/ Serverless. The systems you are working on, serving more than 1 million customers across 130 nations, will offer you daily, highly scalable and high performing, microservices system problem-solving. You will produce code as you'd expect and are responsible for building services from scratch to releasing and supporting in production.ResponsibilitiesYour key responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to:Work closely with the product owner and develop a deep understanding of the requirements and functionality that they would like to implement.Participate in the team development cycle of designing, planning, estimating, breaking down work, implementing, and testing.Comprehensive quality assurance through automated tests.Identify the repetitive daily tasks and automate the flow for your peers.Research and recommend solutions as and when necessary.Establish coding standards and best practices, perform code and design reviews and provide feedback.Lead building scalable products.Collaborate with the T-shaped team across various physical locations including product management and other engineering disciplines.Maintain and improve our CI/CD pipeline.Our tech stackWe need you to make us better with your experience in the following, but limited to:T-shaped engineer with your major is JavaSciptCloud formation/serverless and containerized servicesBackend development (such as Node.js, C, Python )Sound experience of Postgres & DynamoDBConfident regarding CI/CD in bitbucketAs a note, our technology stack and disciplines span over Python, GO, Flutter, C, Kubernetes, GraphQL, Dart, Kotlin, Swift, Data Science, Machine learning, Contentful dock, Snowflake (Datawarehouse), Business Intelligence, React, Lambda, AWS, GCP, Elasticsearch, Solr, Redis, Bitbucket Pipelines, ProtocolBuf, Websocket, Soap, Terraform, Ansible.You are trulyDriven by your passion for what you do.A nice person.What's in it for you? Happy that you asked!We are a diverse group of likeable, youthful (in age or spirit) people from all over the world that simply love what we do and have a lot of fun. At our workplace, characterized by the belief and values "Lead not follow, Own it, Simplify and One family", you will collaborate with talented and passionate colleagues across the company. These colleagues are a blend of Digital Marketing, Graphics, Logistics & Robot Automatisation, IT, Operation, Growth, Finance, Customer Service, BI, Buying (inc proprietary brands), People/Culture, Photo/Copy, Brand marketing (inc social media team). We are endeavouring real-world practitioner experience across a range of disciplines, collaborating with experts in other spaces.With the team continuing to grow throughout 2021, there will be further opportunities to progress and define how you would like your career to be shaped within the organisation.Are we a good matchSo, do the above resonate with your passion and ambition? Are you inspired by the thought of impacting families across the globe in a positive way? Do you want an opportunity to apply your expertise in a context where you truly contribute to our family context? If so then we'd love to hear from you.About Babyshop GroupThe Babyshop Group; including Babyshop.com, Lekmer.se, Alexandalexa.com, Melijoe.com and 10 physical stores in Norway and Sweden is today a leading global omnichannel retailer with a total turnover of 1.2 billion SEK. We are a fashion retailer in tech, not only do we have a modern tech stack, but we also have a self-automated AutoStore warehouse solution containing 130,000 boxes and 120 robots. At present Babyshop Group has offices in Paris, London, Stockholm, Oslo and Seoul, in total over 50 nationalities in our workforce and 70% of women.Babyshop Group is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, pregnancy, age, sexual orientation, marital status, medical condition or disability, or any other characteristic protected by law.Babyshop Group applies the following for recruitment companies or agencies or equivalent staffing businesses. If a company, or sister company or any group company, in the role as resources, recruiters or directors or any other role within the mentioned companies, send or provide, in any form or channels, such as a CV or information or contact details of a candidate/candidates, they will approach directly by BSG. There will not be any fee to claim for the recruitment-, candidate-, staff introduction or any equivalent nature of services unless there is a signed contract in place between relevant parties.Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-04-15Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10Babyshop Sthlm AB5693303