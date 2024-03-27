Lead Automation Engineer Scada
2024-03-27
Join us now!
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions.
IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Do you want to be a part of the digitalization of Scania's production units? Then take the chance to be the next member of the SCADA team at Order to Delivery IT!
We are currently looking for a Lead Automation Engineer to lead the projects and support the battery factory in Södertälje!
We are responsible for developing, maintaining, and to some extent supporting our shared SCADA systems at Scania's various production units in Europe and China and are now looking for a Lead Automation Engineer for our team in Södertälje.
Your tasks and responsibility
* Design and develop solutions within the SCADA area
* Act as the link between SCADA and surrounding techniques such as MES, machines, networks etc.
* Act as the link between the product team and the Södertälje local delivery team to support pre-studies for new projects, design Scada solutions, and implementation of projects
* Lead and support the local implementation team during the implementation flow
* Cooperate and exchange knowledge with SCADA implementation teams spanning different geographical areas
* Participate in Scania's change projects to secure the quality of our deliveries
Your profile
We believe that you have a degree in the Automation area and several years of experience in similar roles. You understand what it means to support a producing unit and be comfortable with various tasks in the area.
In previous positions, you have gained extensive knowledge of different techniques and products in the field, and have successfully implemented large-scale solutions. You should be well-versed in PLC/SCADA systems, particularly Siemens products such as Ignition, SIMATIC WinCC, and TIA Portal or similar. Experience with SQL servers is a plus.
You possess strong analytical skills, and can see the big picture, but also able to dive into technical problems. You are responsible, socially skilled, and quality-conscious. You enjoy taking on a leading role and sharing your knowledge with others. Additionally, you should be proficient in English both in speech and writing. We promote a flexible work culture and are open to employees working from where they can add the most value. With SCADA solutions, the physical presence plays a vital part and we assume you either live in the area or can re-locate.
We offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual. You have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
In addition to career and development opportunities, Scania offers other benefits such as a discounted company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, subsidized lunches, and much more. In Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
Scania also has its training center and medical center, apartment rental options, the possibility to rent vacation houses through Scania, team activities, and the possibility to work with the premium brand in heavy trucks in a truly global environment.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2024-04-09.
Your application should include a CV and a copy of degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
You are welcome to contact Adel Fayad, Group Manager, at +46-8-553 506 91, if you have any questions.
