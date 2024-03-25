Lead Architect Cloud COE
2024-03-25
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
As our Lead Cloud Architect, you will help establish our Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) together with the CCoE leader. You will drive cloud architecture initiatives to develop innovative solutions that align with business goals and our digital transformation. You will have the exciting opportunity to transform how our organisation leverages the cloud to reimagine solutions for our customers and partners.
The Center of Excellence is a virtual function that brings together relevant expertise and solutions from different parts of Saab's IT organisation with the aim of enabling business improvement via utilizing the capabilities in cloud based solutions. The work is carried out in close cooperation with operational experts and managers with the goal of realizing cloud transformation for the whole of Saab.
The main tasks:
* Lead definition and evolution of cloud architecture strategy and standards in close collaboration with our Enterprise Architecture function
* Design solutions leveraging cloud services and related best practices for security, availability and scalability
* Develop target state cloud architectures, reference architectures and blue prints
* Lead prototyping of complex solutions for proof of concepts and pilots
* Educate development teams on cloud native architectural patterns and practices
* Promote and support adoption of infrastructure as code, containerization and DevOps
* Continuously improve architecture governance processes
* Stay up-to-date on relevant product roadmaps and industry trends
Domestic travels can occur frequently since the organisation is located on different sites. International travel may also be needed at times.
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate who is forward-thinking and eager to drive change. This role requires a blend of strong communication skills, the courage to ask questions and the ability to listen attentively as well as the ability to drive fast decision making in a complex organisational environment. Collaboration, relationship-building, and the capacity to motivate and connect with others are essential traits. The ideal candidate should also have strong verbal, written and graphical communication skills, with the ability to explain complex architectures. Moreover, strategic thinking coupled with a deep technical understanding is crucial for making informed trade-off decisions.
Requirements:
* Several years of hands-on cloud architecture experience
* Expert skills in compute, storage, networking, identity, security, data, and application architecture
* Prior experience leading and/or involved in cloud adoption initiatives in large regulated enterprises
* Experience with infrastructure as code tools like Terraform, Ansible, ARM templates
* Deep understanding of containerization and orchestration technologies like Docker and Kubernetes
* Knowledge of microservices patterns, serverless design principles and event-driven architectures
* Good ability to communicate in Swedish and English, both verbally and written form
Preferred:
* Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field
* Cloud architecture certifications with Azure, Amazon web services and/or Google cloud
* Background in application development and DevSecOps processes
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
