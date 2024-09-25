Lead Architect - Microsoft 365 Implementation
2024-09-25
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Lead Architect - Microsoft 365 Implementation
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
Job Overview:
We are seeking a Lead Architect to ensure a smooth implementation of Microsoft 365 solutions, including collaboration tools and security services. This role involves close collaboration with IT, security, HR, and Compliance teams.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the design, architecture, and implementation of Microsoft 365 solutions.
Manage migrations from on-premise systems to M365.
Oversee technical teams and projects, ensuring best practices are followed.
Communicate complex technical solutions clearly to various stakeholders.
Experience and Skills:
At least 5 years of experience in designing and implementing Microsoft 365 solutions.
Proven migration experience from on-premise to M365.
In-depth knowledge of Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Exchange Online.
Strong understanding of security configurations and Azure AD.
Personal Attributes:
Solution-oriented and proactive.
Strong customer focus with the ability to understand business needs.
Highly organized and adaptable in a fast-paced environment.
Why Join Us?
Be part of an innovative team driving technological advancements.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at shivani@vipas.se
& contact me at +46727635140
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter latest by 26th Sept'24. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
