Lead application developer to Edvirt
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-05-13
Edvirt's vision is to radically improve the training of mining and tunneling operators through virtual training in a controlled environment. As a part of a multinational organization Edvirt has increased their service- and product portfolio to include several areas within underground construction and now operates globally. They are now looking for a Lead developer to further strengthen their development team. You will be a key player in terms of taking their product portfolio to the next level. Does this sound like something you would find thrilling? Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Edvirt is a Swedish simulation and training company dedicated to cut costs, enhance quality and increase safety in mining and tunneling operations. Edvirt was founded in order to fulfill the need of training sprayed concrete nozzlemen in an efficient way- in the virtual world. Their revolutionary simulator is now used globally for training of sprayed concrete nozzlemen and has even been introduced by authorities as a mandatory certification tool in tunneling projects.
As a part of the global Sandvik-group Edvirt is now increasing their service- and product porfolio via smart mobile- and webb applications that will contribute to further digitalize the mining och tunnel industry. As the Lead developer you will be part of the development team consisting of four colleagues where you will be able to lay ground for a new business area outside of the core business. Hence, you will get the opportunity to build the infrastructure for the future application development in the industry.
Below you'll find an example of how Edvirt's VR products is used for cement spraying:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Fullstack development of mobile (IOS/Android) and webb applications
• Database management and virtualization
• Select appropriate tools and platforms and develop the IT infrastructre
• Work with internal stakeholders in different projects
Examples of technoglies that will be used:
• C#, .Net and Blazor
• Azure Active Directory
• Azure virtual machines (Linux)
• Docker
• MS SQL
• Python, SQLAlchemy
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant university degree or higher vocational degree
• Experience of application development, minium 2 years
• Good programming skills
• Experience of databases and data management
• Fluent in english, both verbally and written. Swedish is desirable
It is meritorious if you have experience working with GDPR.
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Taking initiative
• Accountable
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Extent: Permanent employment
• Location: Gothenburg
This recruitment process in handled by Academic Work and the clients request is that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Edvirt on their website!
