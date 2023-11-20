Lead Android Developer
Bravura Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
This is a direct recruitment. The recruitment process is done by Bravura and you will be directly employed by Stark Future.
The position is located at Stark Future's headquarters in Sant Boi de Llobregat, just outside of Barcelona, Spain. Stark has newly renovated offices where you can enjoy provided lunches and access to a well-equipped gym.
About the company:
Stark Future shall lead the motorcycle industry into sustainability - by building sustainable products that are superior to traditional technology! This will be achieved by building sustainable products that are superior to traditional technology in terms of Performance, Emotion and Design.
Stark Future's logo represents the company 's full-circle mentality, sustainability and strive for perfection. Uncompromising with results, the logo is 24 Karat gold to reflect the desire to be number 1.
Our work mentality is based upon three pillars:
• We challenge the norm to improve how things are done.
• We search for the limit, we adapt and set clear, smart and inspiring goals.
• We deliver outstanding results.
Tasks and responsibilities:
Stark Future aims to become the global market leader in premium electric motorcycles. Our initial electric bike is already on the market, accompanied by a well-functioning app compatible with the motorcycle. You will join an experienced and hard-working team that has accomplished remarkable work, swiftly launching a functional app. Now, we seek your expertise to elevate our app from good to great and, eventually, perfection. Your initial task involves refining this app to perfection, with plans for individual apps tailored to each product in the future. Exciting challenges await, providing numerous opportunities for you to showcase your skills and assume new roles within the company.
Main responsibilities:
• Designing and developing advanced Android applications using Java/Kotlin.
• Implementing and testing new features, ensuring seamless integration with back-end services and APIs.
• Collaborating with third-party APIs and SDKs to integrate with other systems and services.
• Troubleshooting and debugging issues to maintain optimal application performance.
• Working closely with UI/UX designers to ensure intuitive and visually appealing app interfaces.
• Conducting code reviews, ensuring adherence to best practices, and driving continuous improvement.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Extensive experience in developing and maintaining Android mobile applications in Kotlin and/or Java.
• Experience working with apps connected to Bluetooth and navigation systems.
• Proficient knowledge of architecture patterns (MVP, MVVM etc.).
• Solid understanding of Data Persistence techniques (SQLite, Room).
• Experience working with third-party APIs and SDKs.
• Strong understanding of Git version control.
• Excellent communication skills in English.
At Stark Future you are a part of a scale-up team with ambitious individuals dedicated to producing the world's best electric motorbikes with impressive systems. It's a company where all employees share a common focus, achieving remarkable milestones in a short timeframe. To fit in, we expect you to be passionate about your work, taking pride in accomplishing difficult tasks. You stay updated on the latest best practices to ensure you and your team remains competitive and produces high-quality solutions.
You can break down complex problems and work towards clean solutions, whether independently or collaboratively with teammates. In addition to your problem-solving prowess, your proactive approach and enthusiasm for innovation make you an invaluable asset to our collaborative environment. You relish the collaborative environment of the office, engaging with colleagues to discuss various challenges and find solutions.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Sant Boi de Llobregat, outskirts of Barcelona, Spain
Salary: Upon agreement
Questions about Bravura's recruitment process? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions here: http://bravura.se/min-profil/fragor-och-svar/
If you have specific questions about the job, please contact recruitment specialist Elice Öhman at elice.ohman@bravura.se
.
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make a continuous selection. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Elice Öhman elice.ohman@bravura.se 08-40024050 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Bravura Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8273418