LCA Specialist | Göteborg
2023-10-05
Are you passionate about making a tangible difference in the world of automotive sustainability? Do you thrive in roles that seamlessly blend strategic vision with hands-on execution? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! We at Jefferson Wells are looking for a LCA specialist for our client within the automotive industry! We welcome your application toda
Location: Göteborg
Start Date: ASAP
Start Date: ASAP
Duration: Ongoing until April 2024
As an LCA Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in driving both strategic and operational initiatives. Your responsibilities will encompass data gathering, conducting LCA calculations, and collaborating closely with the team to refine our methodologies. You'll engage in cross-functional cooperation to assist various departments at Polestar in evaluating the environmental impact of their decisions. Your goal is to establish a transparent and standardized approach for quantifying and communicating the environmental footprint of our vehicles.
Key Responsibilities:
* Execute Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) and other impact assessments.
* Evolve and uphold the companys LCA methodology in close partnership with development associates and stakeholders.
* Enhance the companys proficiency in measuring environmental impact.
* Ensure consistent and transparent publication of LCAs for models and variants.
* Distribute environmental impact data to all departments internally and for external reporting requirements.
Competence Requirements:
To thrive in the role of LCA Specialist, you should meet the following criteria:
* You have more than 3 years of experience working with LCA in the industry
* You have a relevant university degree, preferably covering LCA and environmental impact assessment
* You have strong knowledge of Gabi Software
* You know how to perform LCA according to standards such as ISO 14044/14040 and Greenhouse Gas Protocol Product Life Cycle Accounting and Reporting Standard
You have experience of using LCA to assess a variety of impact categories, besides climate impact, such as resource depletion, water use and toxicity.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluate continuously.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. Should you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells, you are more than welcome to contact talent acquisiton specialist Filippa Müntzing at Filippa.muntzing@jeffersonwells.se Ersättning
Not Specified
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-19
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7d5ef671-280b-".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Experis AB (org.nr 556855-1104)
