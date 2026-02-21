Lastbilschaufför CE -Inrikes Körning ( Malmö)
2026-02-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
We are a trusted transportation company working with LKW Walter (Austria) to provide high-quality logistics services. We are currently seeking experienced professional drivers for domestic transport duties involving curtain-sider trailers. If you're looking for a reliable job with daily work, and you have the required skills, this could be the opportunity for you!
Responsibilities:Job Responsibilities:
Collecting Trailers:
Pick up curtain-sider trailers from either the Malmö or Trelleborg ports.
Domestic Deliveries:
Transport goods to various locations within Sweden in a safe and timely manner.
Loading & Unloading:
Load goods onto trailers, ensuring they are properly secured. Unload at delivery locations.
Backloading & Returning Trailers:
Once deliveries are completed, load back and return the trailer to one of the designated ports for further transport.
Day-to-Day Duties:
This role involves day-to-day operations, which means you'll be working consistently, but may not be home every night. However, this is variable, depending on the route and delivery schedule.
Compliance with Traffic Regulations:
Ensure strict adherence to Swedish traffic regulations and the responsibilities of professional drivers. A solid understanding of driving hours, road safety, and vehicle regulations is essential.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22
e-mail
E-post: drivedreamsab@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Drive dreams AB
(org.nr 559507-9293)
Botildenborgsvägen 2
)
213 62 MALMÖ
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
9756024