lastare/loading helper/loader

2025-07-25
Mittra Sverige offers quality services to its customers and customer satisfaction is one of our strengths. And right now we are looking for a loading helper/loader/lastare. To perform the daily job, you should be service oriented and do your best for customer satisfaction. We use automated routines in our daily work so one should be able to use the handheld devices and update the automated tasks.
Your duties consist of assisting the drivers with various kinds of transport in Stockholm and the neighboring municipalities. This involves delivering goods to terminals, to customers, delivering food, Furniture, and courier services around the greater Stockholm area and often to neighboring municipalities. Handling goods, loading, and unloading of goods and carrying in help to the driver. To be able to fulfil the duties, you should have a good physique, are responsible and service oriented. This position helping and assisting the drivers with the loading, unloading, and carry in help. To be able to speak Urdu is an advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24
E-post: jobb@mittra.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Asmat, Abi Waqas Arbetsplats
Asmat Abi Waqas Jobbnummer
9437554