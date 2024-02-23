Last-Mile Courier - Gävle
2024-02-23
We are seeking for Last-Mile Couriers for deliveries around the Gävle area.
Work hours: Monday-Friday + weekends 16:00-23:00 (not fixed, depends on route).
Criteria for applicants:
Drivers license B - MANUAL
Swedish or European Union driving license
Very good Swedish OR English
Good location and problem-solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
Available immediately
We will provide you with everything you need to succeed in this work.
We offer education before starting on your own.
Please send your CV to work@tranda.se
and mark the application with "Gävle".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Gävle". Arbetsgivare Tranda Transport AB
http://www.tranda.se
