Last-Mile Courier - Gävle

We are seeking for Last-Mile Couriers for deliveries around the Gävle area.
Work hours: Monday-Friday + weekends 16:00-23:00 (not fixed, depends on route).
Criteria for applicants:
Drivers license B - MANUAL
Swedish or European Union driving license
Very good Swedish OR English
Good location and problem-solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
Available immediately

We will provide you with everything you need to succeed in this work.
We offer education before starting on your own.
Please send your CV to work@tranda.se and mark the application with "Gävle".
Please remember, if you forget to add the city, we will not be able to answer you.

2024-03-24
work@tranda.se

