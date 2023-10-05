Laser Micromachining Engineer
We have invented a solar cell technology that enables endless energy, Powerfoyle. Not only will it change the world, but it also means you will work with leading technology, science, and machines - all under the same roof in our urban factories. We are passionate about the potential of our technology to make products better and easier to use. We build the next generation of clean green industry and unite in the vision of touching the lives of a billion people.
WHO WE ARE
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change.
A novel technology means that most of what we do has never been done before. It's challenging to create something new, and at Exeger we embrace that challenge with grit and passion, because we know that what we do matters.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
We are looking for our next stellar Laser Micromachining Engineer, to enable the future of Energy independence. Given our fast-paced growth, our global ambitions, and our disruptive technology, this role will require ability to interpret complex data, strong analytical skills as well as determination and grit.
You have a degree in degree in engineering, physics, materials science or related fields; and 3+ years of experience working with laser micromachining technology. You also enjoy to be "hands-on" in the lab.
While not everyone may possess all of the preferred qualifications, the ideal candidate will bring many of the following:
• Proficiency in CAD
• Experience operating laser manufacturing equipment
• Understanding of laser/material interaction
• Experience with ultrafast lasers for manufacturing
• Experience with laser galvanometers and optics
• Experience performing design of experiments (DOE's) and statistical analysis
• Ability to work in a team environment with engineers and provide ideas and recommendations on improving testing and processes
• Possess the ability to provide technical leadership to personnel supporting the assigned project
WHAT YOU WILL DO
The Laser Micromachining Engineer will independently design and execute research & development projects, analyze data and prepare and present technical reports. Work may also include CAD design, execution of experiments and part manufacturing leveraging a variety of laser types. As a Laser Micromachining Engineer, you will play a critical role within our R&D department, collaborating with cross-functional team of scientists and engineers. You may also be tasked with developing capital equipment requirements, creating specifications for new equipment, evaluating vendors/suppliers, making procurement recommendations, and managing equipment install and qualification.
In addition, the Laser Micromachining Engineer contributes to ensure that the work is in accordance with any health, safety and environmental policies and procedures.
EXEGERIANS
At Exeger we are many things, innovators and industrialists, visionaries and doers. You'll team up with world leading experts continuously expanding the possible. We embrace differences and our behavior expectations support and boost the Employeeship which is all about acting curious, determined, responsible and being yourself.
We are confident in our product and our ability to bring it to the world. By combining different perspectives and skills, we push the boundaries of science and technology while always focusing on the common goal and vision. Our success is based on a cross-functional collaboration, as we grow and learn from each other.
WHAT NOW
Please send your application via Exeger's career page. If you do not have a resume at hand, you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile.
THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
When you have applied, an automized confirmation e-mail will be sent to you. The hiring team will then review all applicants together. If selected to the next step, you will be asked to finalize an analytical and personality test from Alva Labs. Then you will be invited for interviews together with hiring manager and/or team and talent partner. Cases or scenarios might be used during the process. Reference- and background check is mandatory.
MORE ABOUT EXEGER & OUR CULTURE
Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.
Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products. Ersättning
