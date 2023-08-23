Lärarvikarie / Teacher, Substitute, Ages 10 - 15
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Älvsjö is looking for substitute teachers!
We are currently looking for substitute teaching staff to work at an hourly rate covering short term teacher absences as and when needed. The position is non contractual and work can be offered sporadically and at short notice.
We are looking for candidates who:
• Are reliable, flexible and able to work at short notice, Monday-Fridays, daytime.
• Have a valid work permit/is eligible to work in Sweden and has a Swedish bank account + a belastningsregisterutdrag from the police in accordance to Swedish law when working with children.
• Have previous experience and/or are qualified to work with children.
• Have excellent English language skills and preferably also proficient in Swedish.
• Are confident and enthusiastic and able to show initiative.
• Are able to follow and execute lesson plans set by the class teacher. We are interviewing shortlisted candidates regularly, so if you are interested, apply now! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: sara.juberg.alvsjo@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://alvsjo.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Älvsjö Kontakt
Sara Juberg sara.juberg.alvsjo@engelska.se 070 874 2883 Jobbnummer
8052710