Land Surveyor / Mättekniker
2025-01-13
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
Infinity Mätkonsult is actively looking for a new colleague to join our dynamic team in Stockholm.
Founded in 2022, we are a surveying company engaged in exciting and challenging projects throughout the Stockholm area.
Current Projects: Our notable projects include the construction of the E4 Förbifart Stockholm project and various municipal initiatives. We offer comprehensive services, including on-site engineering and back-office support such as network measurements and maintenance, 3D modeling for machine control, quantity calculations based on as-built and design, orthophoto maps, and quantities estimation based on drone flights (stockpiles volume).
Land Surveyor / Mättekniker:
As a Land Surveyor / Mättekniker, you will perform surveying activities in both fieldwork and office.
We are looking for a colleague who can be flexible, work independently, and is eager to develop and grow with our team. This position is permanent, with a probation period of 6 months.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct field and engineering surveys using a variety of surveying equipment, including GPS, Total Stations, Level Stations, and drones.
Collect, analyze, and interpret survey data to produce accurate and reliable reports, maps, and plans using AutoCAD and other relevant software.
Collaborate with project managers and engineers to ensure that surveying activities align with project timelines and objectives.
Ensure compliance with relevant regulations, standards, and safety protocols in all surveying activities.
Maintain and update surveying equipment, ensuring its functionality and accuracy.
Identify problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions.
Requirements:
B driving license.
Professional proficiency in English and a good understanding of Swedish.
Degree in Surveying Engineering or a related field of studies.
Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office, CAD, and other surveying software.
We Offer:
Competitive salary depending on experience.
Company vehicle for business use only.
Laptop and mobile phone.
25+ paid vacation days.
Opportunities for training and professional development.
Application Process:
Apply today by sending your CV to cristian.dan@infinitymk.se
.
