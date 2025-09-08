Lagerarbetare / chaufför
2025-09-08
Important: This position is part of a project co-financed by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived individuals from non-EU/EEA countries into the Swedish labor market. Applicants who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
A leading company, producting food packaging, is now looking for motivated staff for warehouse and logistics operations in Nacka.
The position involves both warehouse work and deliveries, with fixed working hours and the opportunity to work in a well-organized and supportive environment.
Location: Nacka
Job title:
Warehouse worker / driver;
Responsibilities:
• pick and pack goods;
• deliver goods with a van (category B driving license).
Requirements:
• basic understanding of Swedish (can follow simple instructions);
• upper-intermediate English, spoken and written (can independently handle work-related communication);
• category B driving license.
Your profile:
• responsible and thorough;
• sense of order and structure;
• as far as we are working with nuts and ingredients, you are not allergic to nuts.
What the employer offers:
• full-time employment (100%);
• hourly employment;
• working hours: Monday-Friday, 08:00-16:00;
• work in a food warehouse (food ingredients);
• work clothes/uniform provided;
• requirement for category B driving license;
employer can arrange forklift license.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Körkort
