Labview Architect
2024-02-27
Would you like to be a part of a group of highly skilled LabVIEW developers and work on exciting and challenging projects?
Experienced LabVIEW architects
Job Description
Your role will mainly be to develop systems in NI LabVIEW and Teststand for the Swedish industry. You will be given the opportunity to design test and control systems for customers that will be used both in research and development and in production. You might work outside the office at the customer's site or work in-house with colleagues depending on your current assignment. For the right person, this job offers great opportunities and personal development.
Novator Solutions is a knowledge-based company and therefore it is important for us to constantly educate ourselves and not back away from difficult challenges. We have a positive and joyful atmosphere, and we strive for our employees to thrive.
Requirements
We seek to fill this position with an experienced system developer or architect with a strong interest in technology and considerable experience in LabVIEW development. It is a bonus if you master several of the points below, as well as be able to work independently and have a social capacity suitable for a consultant who is regularly working with people. At Novator Solutions, we have 13 Certified LabVIEW Architects (CLA), and we are looking forward to seeing you become a part of that group.
LabVIEW, preferably also FPGA, LabVIEW RT, Vision
Object Oriented development with GOOP
Teststand
Veristand
Test system design
Electronic design
Hardware-in-The-Loop (HIL)
We are looking for a long-term commitment and would therefore like to see that you are interested in learning Swedish.
We are only looking for persons with EU citizenship willing to move to Stockholm and have experience in LabVIEW. If you don't fulfil these three criteria, please do not apply.
Does this sound interesting to you?
In that case, we are looking forward to hearing from you. You are welcome to call us to learn more about the position and our company or send us an application.
Contact
Henrik Ulfhielm
+46 70 551 70 32
Company Profile
Novator Solutions has expertise in designing and developing test systems, mainly with NIs hardware and software. We supply complete turn-key solutions, products and consulting services. We are Sweden's only NI Center of Excellence. Our office is located in Sollentuna, Stockholm. Så ansöker du
