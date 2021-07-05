Labour Analyst and Compensation & Benefits coordinator I & Q - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Administratörsjobb i Göteborg
Labour Analyst and Compensation & Benefits coordinator I & Q
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Labour Affairs is a team with great interest in labour law issues and union relations, with a responsibility for labour law issues for Volvo Cars Sweden as well as a global governance for the entire Volvo Car Group. We are in an industry transformation with new challenges to bring out the best in people. The company has a global manufacturing footprint. To bring out the best in people alongside with lean manufacturing we need to secure an understanding of the impact of working hours schedules, manning strategies and wage systems globally in our plants and to find harmonization possibilities as well as best practise. In the diverse global environment compensation & benefits, such as variable pay, need increased coordination and alignment.
If you are the right person for this job, you will realise the opportunity to play a key role for the development of labour affairs and compensation & benefits strategies within I & Q globally. You will be accountable and drive the work independently, but in collaboration with Labour Affairs Experts in each plant, Global Compensation & Benefit team, I & Q, People Experience teams, the Production operations team as well as the Manufacturing Business Office.
What you'll do
The main focus will be on analysing current status with regards to efficiency in working hours schedules, manning strategies and wage systems. The aim is to find harmonization possibilities and best practice, and to develop the set-up in collaboration with all plants. You will as well be the speaking partner for labour affairs issues on the I & Q management team level with support from Labour Affairs Expert for each unit within I & Q. For compensation & benefits you will coordinate the area on a global level, e.g. synchronizing of bonus KPI:s globally if/when applicable.
Do you fit the profile?
* University education within the Human Resource and/or Engineering area or corresponding experience
* Some years' experience in working with either labour law issues, working hours schedules, wages/salaries and other benefits or production system analytics
* Knowledge in labour law and interest in collective labour agreements
* Good communication skills, oral and written, both in Swedish and English
Meritorious
* Master Blackbelt or similar experience
* Understanding of production environment and processes
On a personal level
To succeed in this role you need to be able to interact with people on different levels in the organization, and be motivated by challenges in differences globally. In order to fully enjoy the job you also need to be strong in analytics and understanding complex structures. Furthermore you need to be a networker to be able to seek for ways to establish credibility, and influence your relations. Lastly you have a structured and driving personality with an ability to embrace challenges with curiosity, as this is required for you in this position.
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Craig Schlebusch at craig.schlebusch@volvocars.com
We want your application at the latest August 20th, 2021.
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Ersättning
Undefined
