Laboratory Technician / Laboratorietekniker Atlas Antibodies

2024-07-03
Are you a relatively recent BMA graduate, Biomedical engineer, Molecular biologist or similar and are you keen to start your career in Life Science?
We are looking for a Laboratory Technician to join our production team.
In the role of Laboratory Technician, you will perform routine work in the lab for the production of biotechnological research reagents and intermediates. You will work with preparation and completion of production, produce buffers and solutions and ensure that consumables in the warehouse do not run out.
The position is a 6 month assignment, with the possibility of extension. Start immediately or according to agreement.
About Atlas Antibodies
Atlas Antibodies was founded in 2006 as a start-up from the Human Protein Atlas project and has successfully launched more than 60,000 products for protein research. The company was originally founded by researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm and the Rudbeck Laboratory, Uppsala University in Uppsala to handle the production, marketing and sales of research tools developed by the Swedish-based Human Protein Atlas program. Today the company has full in-house manufacturing facilities and offers four premium quality product lines: Triple A Polyclonals, PrecisA Monoclonals and PrEST Antigens. The company markets and sells its products globally through multiple distribution channels and has approximately 60 employees. The company site is in the Stockholm area.
Responsibilities and duties:
• Perform production-related tasks and analyzes according to current instructions
• Document results according to current instructions
• Production of buffers, agar plates and medium, Autoclaving
• Handle intermediates and raw materials
• Perform simpler maintenance and operation of laboratory equipment
• Actively participate in the work with improvement and further development of processes and methods
• Capture and report deviations in accordance with current procedures for handling deviations
• Together with the Production Group work for a good culture
Experience and qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as BMA, Molecular Biology, Biotechnology or Biomedicine
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written.,
Knowledge on the Office package and flexibility to learn new softwares
Meritorious
• Experience wokring with analysis techniques such as ELISA, MS, ÄKTA and protein cultivation
• Fluency in Swedish, both spoken and written.,
In this role, we see a person who really enjoys and is passionate about laboratory work. You are meticulous and structured with good collaboration skills. As a colleague, you are helpful and unprestigious and enjoy being part of a team working towards the same goal. Furthermore, we would like to see a flexible person who likes to work in a dynamic environment.
Application
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
