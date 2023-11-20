Laboratory Manager
2023-11-20
Job description
Join the Innovation Journey at ESAB!
Are you ready to make your mark in the world of sustainable innovation? ESAB, a global leader with over 9,000 employees worldwide, invites you to be a key player in our journey developing high quality, sustainable filler metals for the generation to come. We're seeking a talented Laboratory Manager for Filler Metals R&D to lead our dynamic team in driving innovation within one of our laboratories.
Your role is both operational and strategic, including hands on tests and investigations, initiating and leading projects as well as follow technical areas of interest. To make sure that current and future products will continue to be market leading you will also liaise with industry and academic collaborative groups. Besides your team, you collaborate with other colleagues within ESAB R&D, production units and sourcing teams. In this role, you travel a few times a year to establish contacts and build networks.
We offer you a creative work environment with good possibilities for development in your profession. You get to work with exciting projects and high-end technical development. We are global and multicultural, and we give you the opportunity to collaborate and work in an international environment. ESAB Gothenburg is the global center of excellence for R&D with approximately 200 employees which covers most functions such as R&D, Sales, Strategy, and support functions.
Are you ready to be at the forefront of innovation in one of our specialized laboratories?
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with Randstad Life Sciences & Engineering. Apply no later than 2023-12-15 at www.randstad.se
and be part of ESAB's exciting journey towards a more sustainable future! The position may be filled before last application deadline, so apply at your earliest convenience. For inquiries, contact Senior Recruitment Consultant Emelie Lanner at emelie.lanner@randstad.se
.
Responsibilities
Lead, develop, and inspire a team of laboratory technicians & engineers.
Initiate and steer the mineral laboratory development plan aligned with filler metal R&D goals.
Ensure effective production of pilot lab scale products for on-going & future R&D innovations.
Developing and advancing the processes for efficient production of sustainable filler metals.
Innovate recyclable material usage and contribute to ESAB's sustainability journey.
Collaborate with internal R&D teams, external partners and universities.
Champion EHS and quality responsibilities for a high-performing R&D organization.
Ensure timely and budget-conscious completion of projects.
Qualifications
To thrive and to be successful in this role, we believe that you have:
Ph.D. or M.Sc. in mineralogy, chemical, materials engineering or other background relevant to the position.
Experience in R&D or laboratory environments, with project management/leadership proficiency.
Proficient in Swedish and English communication.
In this role, your personality will play an important role. In addition to your technical skills, we value your curiosity and ability to think outside the technical framework. You are a true team player who lead with great responsiveness and humility. You easily interact with all parts of the organization and external parties and you have a great ability to enthuse and engage your team. Furthermore, you are driven and used to delivering results, with help of your great communication skills and a strategic plan. In addition, you have the ability to gain new knowledge in different areas and quickly be able to apply it to your work. Analytical thinking, problem solving and practical skills are also qualities we wish you possess.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry.
