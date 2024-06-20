Laboratory Manager - Food Safety and Quality
Academic Work Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla chefsjobb i Mölndal
2024-06-20
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
"At Paulig, we believe every meal counts. As an international player in the food and beverage industry and as a house of iconic brands, we can make an impact that counts - and careers that matter."
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Laboratory Manager at Paulig Group, you will play a critical role in proactively identifying and mitigating risks related to food safety and ensuring the agreed quality of raw materials and traded products. This senior position requires extensive expertise in food safety, laboratory methods, analysis, and regulatory compliance. You will lead the SQ Food Safety and Laboratory team and contribute significantly to our mission of maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage the SQ Food Safety and Laboratory team, providing strategic input and guidance.
• Collaborate with item owners to establish test groups ensuring food safety and quality standards, and maintain accurate food safety risk assessments.
• Oversee laboratory functions, personnel, procedures, equipment, and safety, while developing cost-efficient analysis plans and handling quality risk assessments.
• Represent the SQ team in legislative groups, communicate legal changes and support item owners in regulatory compliance.
• Track, analyze, and report on laboratory KPIs, manage laboratory-related demands and incidents, and support supplier development.
You are offered
• At Paulig, you will get to work with iconic brands and high-quality products full of flavour.
• Paulig is home to continuous learning opportunities and is a dynamic workplace that has a strong future-oriented focus.
• You will be a part of a passionate, international team working as visionaries of the food industry.
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Person with good people management skills
• A strong and proven expertise in food safety and laboratory management
• Someone with excellent laboratory skills and extensive knowledge of analysis method selection.
• A senior level expert in quality and food safety.
• Fluency in English both written and spoken.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working with external laboratories and suppliers of equipment and services.
• In-depth knowledge of current food safety regulations and legislative processes.
• A track record of supporting supplier development and performance improvement.
• Fluency in Swedish both written and spoken.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
• Attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining high standards.
• A proactive and continuous learning attitude.
• Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
At Paulig, we value every person as an individual and a professional and expect the same from you. Like us, you strive for excellence in everything you do. You enjoy working with people with different backgrounds and are relationship-oriented. The ability to cooperate and communicate with others is a key for success in this role.
Paulig is a family-owned food and beverage company, growing a new, sustainable food culture - one that is good for both people and the planet. Paulig provides all things tasty; coffees and beverages, Tex Mex and spices, snacks and plant-based choices. The company's brands are Paulig, Santa Maria, Risenta, Poco Loco and Zanuy. Paulig's sales amounted to EUR 1,1 billion in 2022. The company has 2300 passionate employees in 13 different countries working around the purpose "For a life full of flavour".
Want to learn more about working for Paulig and what we offer? Read more on www.pauliggroup.com Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15105449". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8760013