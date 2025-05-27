Laboratory Governance QA Specialist
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Kemistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemistjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Botkyrka
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Swedish Match develops, manufactures and sells quality products under market-leading brands in the product segments Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights. Production is located in seven countries with the majority of the Group sales coming from the US and Scandinavia. Since 2022 Swedish Match is wholly owned by PMI, Philip Morris International. With a flexible, innovative and sustainable approach, we work to have the right strategy, people, skills, products and structure in place. All in order to be able to quickly meet changing market conditions.
With a portfolio consisting of both modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products with and without tobacco. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we do, always with our vision in mind: a smoke-free future. Read more about Swedish Match at www.swedishmatch.com.
Do you want to work in a coordinating lab governance role with global impact? At Swedish Match, we're looking for a Laboratory Governance QA Specialist to connect our scientific experts with laboratories worldwide. In this role, you'll support method transfers and help ensure consistent, high-quality testing practices across our international lab network. If you are a people-oriented, collaborative and process-focused person, passionate about lab quality and enjoy bridging science and operations - this is the role for you!
In this role, you will be a part of the Regulatory & Scientific Affairs (RSA) department, centrally located on Södermalm, Stockholm, within the Quality Assurance function. RSA is responsible for ensuring product quality, regulatory compliance, scientific studies, and analytical operations within the smokeless product category. You'll work closely with our Senior Laboratory Governance Scientist to support the coordination and set up of testing laboratories globally. This includes establishing new lab sites, supporting method transfers, monitoring and ensuring alignment with quality standards and business needs. You will act as a key link between the Analytical Science team and the QC labs, helping to coordinate activities, timelines, and priorities across multiple projects.
Main responsibilities
• Ensure that oral smokeless category testing methods within the global laboratory operations are harmonized.
• Plan and coordinate method transfer activities within the category, ensuring accuracy and alignment of laboratory data and standardization.
• Support the monitoring programs to monitor QC laboratories performance and drive for continuous improvements.
• Ensure that worldwide laboratory projects and activities are run as per business calendar.
• Evaluate and suggest improvements to internal processes.
Your profile
• Master's degree in chemistry, life sciences, or a related field.
• Skills in statistics/chemometrics/analytical chemistry are highly meritorious.
• Experience working in an ISO 17025/QC laboratory environment.
• Excellent communication skills in both English and Swedish (spoken and written).
• Experience in project management is highly meritorious.
As a person, we believe that you are a proactive and communicative person who enjoys coordinating tasks and collaborating with various teams and stakeholders. With a detail-oriented and solution-oriented mindset, you stay organized even in complex environments. You build trust easily, value clear communication, and are confident in standing by your views while remaining open to others. Experience from working in international or cross-cultural environments is highly valued, as this role involves frequent collaboration across countries and teams.
Application process
Swedish Match is collaborating with Mpya Sci & Tech for this recruitment. Please submit your application directly through our website at www.mpyascitech.com
no later than June 4th. As we are reviewing applications continuously, we encourage you to apply early, as the position may be filled before the deadline. If you have any questions regarding the role, feel free to contact Talent Advisor Johan Östman (johan.ostman@mpyascitech.com
, 076-628 78 91) or Jasmin Khatibi (jasmin.khatibi@mpyascitech.com
, 076-163 63 00).
As part of Swedish Match's recruitment process, final candidates undergo a background check to enhance the understanding of the future employees. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
9363045