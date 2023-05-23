Laboratory Engineer with focus on gas chromatography
2023-05-23
We are looking for a Laboratory Engineer with focus on gas chromatography for the department Material Technology in Karlskrona
Do you want to play an important role in generating reliable, consistent and accurate laboratory results? We are looking for you who can help us meet the increasing demands for material understanding and testing in NKT. You will have a close collaboration with the R&D teams as well as with production and delivery projects.
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes center stage as the world moves towards green energy. At the factory in Karlskrona, we are designing, developing and manufacturing high-voltage power cable solutions that enables the transition to renewable energy.
Your primary tasks will be:
* Evaluate new/existing materials and products.
* Operating and maintaining chromatography equipment.
* Plan, perform and report laboratory work according to applicable standards and instructions.
* Quality control of incoming material and quality assurance of certain manufacturing steps.
Analytic team player .
We are looking for an analytical team player who is thorough and methodical in their work.You see possibilities, take initiative in finding a solution and are eager to learn. We expect you to enjoy laboratory work, to be a service-oriented person with a passion to engage and support your co-workers.
Precision, quality awareness, responsibility, engagement and flexibility are important personal characteristics since you will be a part of a cross-functional team where everyone supports where currently needed.
You will belong to our Material Laboratory in Karlskrona.
Additionally, your CV includes;
* You have at least a bachelor degree in engineering, chemistry or physics OR have gained similar knowledge through working
* You have experience and knowledge of chromatography equipment, methods and techniques.
* Good knowledge of chromatography software e.g. Empower, Open lab, Chromeleon, Clarity.
* Your Swedish and English are fluent, both written and spoken.
* Good knowledge of MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) is meritorious.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you! Please apply at our website at latest 30th of June. Applications will be handled on ongoing basis. Be aware that tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact recruiting Manager Leif Karlsson, leif.karlsson@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Alice Jerlmark, alice.jerlmark@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Mikael Hammarin +46 455 75 972
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911 Ersättning
