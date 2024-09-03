Laboratory Engineer to one of our customer
To our consultancy team we are now looking for a Laboratory Engineer for an unique opportunity to one of our customer within circularity.
About the role
As a Laboratory Engineer you will play a vital role in developing and refining laboratory processes. Our customer is pioneering new technology for managing hazardous waste from energy recovery. As part the dynamic engineering team, you will address challenges set by client's demands and regulatory requirements. Your expertise and creativity will be essential in developing and refining solutions that are tested in the laboratory and scaled up for implementation in client projects. These challenges can include development work on the internal process itself as well as the use of the fractions produced from the overall process.
The role includes; process and equipment design, setup and execution of laboratory work as well as interacting and overseeing work together with partners, equipment suppliers and consultants. As the clients are treating hazardous waste, safety is of utmost importance and permeates all aspects of the organization.
As a Laboratory Engineer, you will:
Collaborate closely with the Engineering Team to develop and optimize laboratory processes.
Address challenges with a problem-solving mindset in response to customer requirements and various legislative standards.
Conduct testing and verification of solutions in laboratory settings. The role also includes to document, validate, and report all tests conducted in laboratory settings in a structured way.
Propose alternatives for scaling up successful solutions and thereafter ensure implementation in customer projects.
Participate in risk assessments and adhere to safety regulations that are fundamental to our organization.
Your profile
To be successful you should be comfortable with working in start-up environment where each day brings new challenges. We are looking for a creative, driven individual with a strong interest in chemistry and technology. The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications:
A degree in chemical engineering or a related field.
Experience in planning and executing laboratory work.
Preferably, 3+ years of work experience in fields such as energy, waste or wastewater management, pulp and paper, or petrochemical industries.
Experience with wastewater treatment or concrete chemistry is meriting.
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written, at an advanced level.
Join our team and contribute to developing innovative solutions for hazardous waste management.
