Laboratory Engineer, Product Safety
2025-10-10
Are you ready to be part of an impactful team that drives innovation and growth for Smurfit Westrock?
At Smurfit Westrock Europe, our commitment to innovation and business development is led by the European Innovation Team (EIT).
The EIT is at the forefront of many of the industry's pioneering innovations. The EIT represents an international multidisciplinary excellence with several nationalities and with operations based in Sweden and the Netherlands. Its members include a diverse array of professionals such as engineers, sales specialists, sustainability experts, production experts, designers, lab technicians, and data specialists.
Your role: We are looking for a Laboratory Engineer with focus on Product Safety and Product Development. This role offers a unique blend of hands-on laboratory work -including testing, analysis, and detailed reporting within innovative development projects- and management of our annual purity programs. You will coordinate chemical and microbial testing with external laboratories, analyse complex data sets, and deliver comprehensive reports to ensure our products consistently meet the safety standards.
Your main responsibilities
- Lead and manage annual purity control programs for all European sites.
- Ensure compliance with various regulations in the field of food contact packaging.
- Stay updated on regulatory changes and ensure that programs are aligned with current regulations.
- Collaborate closely with the Product Safety Manager to implement and monitor programs.
- Collaborate closely with R&D Project Managers and perform laboratory work as part of product development projects.
- Prepare and present reports on program progress, compliance status, and test results.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Your characteristics and abilities
- University education, preferably Bachelor in analytical chemistry or equivalent.
- A few years of relevant experience, preferably in the paper and cardboard industry.
- Fluency in English, both spoken and written, and basic knowledge in Swedish.
- Strong knowledge in analytical chemistry and interpretation of results.
- Ability to understand and apply various regulatory texts applicable in Europe.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently, in a team, and to closely collaborate with external laboratories and organizations.
- Strong organizational and project coordination skills.
- Attention to detail and a commitment to quality.
- Interest and curiosity to learn and act in several knowledge fields.
Why join us?: In this role you have a unique opportunity to work across product safety, paper and packaging, and shape the way we develop safe and sustainable packaging. You will be part of a world-leading team with a strong drive to constantly improve our business. We can offer you the opportunities and challenges you need to develop both professionally and as a person.
The position is based in Piteå, permanent and full-time. We offer a wide range of benefits, including a generous wellness benefit, subsidized lunch and a 37.5 hour working week for full-time workers.
For more information about the role, please contact Lars Henriksson, VP R&D European Innovation Team at 070-209 10 88, Lars.Henriksson@smurfitwestrock.se
or
Jennie Berglund, Project Manager European Innovation Team at 070-6850705, Jennie.Berglund@smurfitwestrock.se
Welcome with your application and CV no later than 2025-11-09 via the apply button. When registering your application, please answer the selection questions thoroughly as they form the basis of our selection process.
If you choose to use generative AI as support when applying for the job, that's absolutely fine with us - but we encourage you to do so thoughtfully. Let AI help you gather information and develop ideas, without replacing your personality, values, and experience. Your application should reflect who you are, something AI can never fully capture.
