Laboratory Engineer, Physical Testing
2025-05-06
Mölnlycke Health Care is a world-leading provider of single-use surgical and wound care products for customers, healthcare professionals and patients. We develop and bring to market innovative wound care and surgical products along the entire continuum of care - from prevention to post-acute settings. Our solutions provide value for money, supported by clinical and health economic evidence.
About the position
I am searching for a Physical Testing Laboratory Engineer within projects and platforms for a consultant assignment that will start in October 2025.
In this position you will be part of a dynamic and skilled laboratory team. You will work together with colleagues from different R&D disciplines to deliver the product development milestones in innovation projects. You will be responsible for planning and performing your assigned laboratory deliverables in different projects. Relevant test areas are physical testing, including analysis of adhesion and fluid handling properties in wound care products.
You are curious to learn new areas and techniques. You have also a flexible mindset and are able to adapt to a dynamic environment with short lead times.
Applications will be evaluated continously and the position may be filled before the end date. Submit your CV and personal letter today!
Your profile
We expect you to have:
• Master's degree or Bachelor's degree in engineering, preferably within physics, material, biomedical or equivalent
• Relevant laboratory work experience
• Fully trained according to Lab Engineer and assigned roles according to training Matrix
• Knowledge in working with development and validation of test methods and instruments
• Basic understanding of Global Regulatory Requirements and standards related to medical device
• Basic understanding in Design control
• Technical competence in laboratory methods
• Fluent English written and spoken
• Communication skills
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignemt at Mölnlycke Health Care for 24 months, starting in October 2025. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
QRIOS can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73
