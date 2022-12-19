Laboratory Engineer
Yangi AB / Laborantjobb / Varberg Visa alla laborantjobb i Varberg
2022-12-19
, Falkenberg
, Kungsbacka
, Halmstad
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Yangi AB i Varberg
We are Yangi®, the ground-breaking innovation partner pioneering dry forming technology and the next generation of fiber-based solutions. We are here to reshape the world of packaging and are pleased that you are considering joining us.
Emerging from 10 years of R&D from the sister company, The Loop Factory®, Yangi® is now ready to scale. And so, we are looking for new team members who dare to push boundaries, have the creativity to explore new ideas, and the boldness to challenge the status quo. We want to build a global packaging solutions company, and we need talented, motivated, and enthusiastic individuals - just like you! - to join us on this exciting journey.
If you are ready to challenge the value chain of our everyday product, positively impact the environment and make a real impact in the world, then keep reading!
Laboratory Engineer
As a Laboratory Engineer, you will be a key player in developing our lab and pilot activities, helping us position ourselves as the best-in-class within our segment.
Practically speaking, you will be responsible for coordinating and participating in lab and trial activities, ensuring the team delivers high-quality performance trials, every time. You will act as the primary link between the R&D department, the technology team as well as project managers, approaching each customer project systematically, ensuring continuous learning from all parties involved.
You will also help our existing team run day-to-day operations and work in close collaboration with technicians, materials, and application specialists, all the while, collaborating to develop standardized processes, routines, and best practices.
Main responsibilities
Plan, lead, and coordinate experiments and operational activities in our lab.
Participate in daily operational activities and trials in both the pilot and quality lab.
Ensure the readiness of trials or small-scale productions by collating, organizing, and sharing plans, processes, materials, instructions, tools, and resources with everyone involved.
Drive the development and ensure the implementation of standardized testing procedures and manuals for the equipment.
Manage the lab equipment availabilities through 5S or similar, performing daily supervision and regular maintenance.
Build, develop, and maintain relationships with external partners for the lab and pilot trials and infrastructure.
Oversee the implementation of incident reports, perform risk analysis and safety rounds and ensure everyone is abiding by safe working practices.
Qualifications
Technical background with a minimum of 5 years of experience working in a laboratory, doing both practical work, as well as developing and documenting standardized methods, processes and procedures.
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Chemistry or working experience equivalent.
Practical laboratory work experience
Method development experience
Good knowledge of MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
Fluent in Swedish & English (Verbal & Written)
A plus if you have industrial experience from the pulp, paper, or packaging industries.
A plus if you have experience leading, managing, and coordinating teams
Our Ideal Candidate is someone who:
Is analytical, structured, service-oriented and, passionate about engaging and supporting co-workers.
Is motivated by working in a fast-growing start-up environment, where prototyping is a part of daily work and understands that it requires flexibility and adaptability
Has a burning interest in R&D.
Enjoys practical laboratory work and quality assurance
Understands the importance and opportunities that collaboration provides and, who enjoys both working in teams and independently.
Is proactive, takes ownership of their area of responsibility, and can effectively bring ideas, strategies, and processes from initial concept through implementation, on schedule.
Is solution-oriented and result-driven. Where others see problems, you see opportunities to do things better, faster, and smarter!
The position is 100 % full-time contract, located in our head office in Varberg, with an anticipated start date in the first quarter of 2023.
If you have any questions or want to learn more about this opportunity, please contact:
Johann Kaiser, CEO, +46763131020, johann.kaiser@yangi.se
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-18
E-post: career@yangi.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Lab engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Yangi AB
(org.nr 556963-1822)
Industrivägen 6 B (visa karta
)
432 40 VARBERG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
CEO
Johann Kaiser Johann.kaiser@yangi.se +46763131020 Jobbnummer
7269287