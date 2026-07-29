Laboratory Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Karlskrona Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Karlskrona
2026-07-29
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:We are looking for a Laboratory Engineer for the department Material Technology in KarlskronaNKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and plays a central role in the global transition to renewable energy. At our factory in Karlskrona, we design, develop and manufacture high-voltage power cable solutions that enable a sustainable future. We are now looking for a Laboratory Engineer to join our Material Technology department, a role where you will combine laboratory work with a key responsibility for our digital lab environment.
Shape the future of our laboratory systemsAs a Laboratory Engineer at NKT, you will not only contribute with reliable and accurate test results, you will also take on a central role in developing, maintaining and supporting our Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).
You will act as a link between laboratory users, instruments and system suppliers, ensuring that our systems support the business in an efficient and sustainable way. This is a broad and diverse role where you work both operationally and strategically.
Main resnonsibilities:
Plan, perform and report laboratory work according to applicable standards and instructions
Quality control of incoming material and quality assurance of manufacturing steps
Operate and maintain laboratory equipment
Develop, adapt and improve the LIMS environment based on business need
Identify and resolve issues across system, instruments and workflows
Act as main point of contact towards system suppliers and support improvements
Provide user support and training in LIMS to ensure efficient daily use
Handle system administration and ensure stable system performance
Who are you?You are an organized and structured colleague who enjoys working both practically in the lab and with digital tools and systems. You are curious, solution-oriented and take initiative to improve ways of working.You thrive in a role where you collaborate broadly, support colleagues and manage of both processes and systems.
Key requirements:
Bachelor's degree in engineering, chemistry, physics – or equivalent experience
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Experience or interest in working with databases and digital systems
Structured, service-minded and comfortable supporting users
Contact and applicationNKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and an inclusive culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and perform at their best. You will gain exciting opportunities for career development and attractive benefits.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 2026-08-09. An extract from the criminal record, alcohol and drug tests, along with personality and capacity tests, might be part of our recruitment process.
If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, please reach out to Agnes Carlsson, agnes.carlsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail. Due to the holiday season, we kindly ask for your understanding that our response times may be slightly longer than usual.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Union representativesSveriges Ingenjörer – Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380Unionen – Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243Ledarna – Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
#LI-AC2 #LI-Onsite Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8470-44345356". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 65 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Arbetsplats
NKT HV Cables Jobbnummer
10015317