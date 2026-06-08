Laboratory Engineer
Incluso AB / Laborantjobb / Lund Visa alla laborantjobb i Lund
2026-06-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an intermediate Laboratory Engineer for a global Manufacturing company in Lund.
Start is in August 2026, 7-months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
You will work in the Material Analysis team, focusing on performing analyses and tests on paperboard and packaging material with Packaging Solutions.
We welcome candidates with an analytical and quality focused mindset, who are interested in working as our team member in a laboratory environment, performing various tests according to standard operating procedures, with accuracy and precision.
Your daily tasks may include:
Working in a material analysis laboratory environment
Prepare and analyze paperboard and packaging material using laboratory instruments.
Collect data and write results in laboratory reports.
Order and data handling using Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
Participates in development and improvement of laboratory capabilities.
Examples of test areas:
Paperboard analysis
Packaging material mechanical and physical properties
Adhesion between packaging material layers
Required Skills:
Laboratory experience.
Thorough and accurate with a high-quality perspective in the work performed.
Ability to communicate well in Swedish and English with colleagues and people and projects requesting analysis.
To have a positive, service minded and flexible attitude, with focus on delivering high quality results in a timely manner.
Be a team player and work towards reaching shared set goals.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is in August 2026, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7870793-2041261". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stora Södergatan 15 (visa karta
)
222 23 LUND Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9952387